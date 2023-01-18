Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Aaron Rodgers gives huge update on playing future
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t appear ready yet to make a decision on his playing future. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a decision to make this off-season. Rodgers could potentially come back to the Packers to play his 19th season with the team. He could also request a trade and he could even retire. Right now Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers gives huge update on playing future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Aaron Rodgers on next move: ‘I just need some time right now’
The Green Bay Packers got an early start to the offseason, and now all eyes are on what’s next for their franchise quarterback. According to the man himself, it could be a little while before any decision is made. “I just need some time right now,” Aaron Rodgers said...
Shannon Sharpe Offers Sobering Dak Prescott Prediction
Shannon Sharpe had an interesting perspective on the Cowboys QB. Shannon Sharpe sits across from Skip Bayless every weekday morning. Overall, he and Skip have some great chemistry, even when they appear to be fighting. Sharpe certainly makes the show entertaining, and his anti-Cowboys rhetoric always seems to annoy Bayless.
Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session. Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early. While it's still early in the week, ...
Where will Aaron Rodgers be next season? | Locked On NFL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If 2022 was the final image of Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it was a disappointing one. Rodgers, who won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, took a step back this year as his team went just 8-9 and missed the playoffs after losing the final game of the regular season to NFC North rival Detroit.
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Aaron Rodgers, Vikings
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Lions gave OC Ben Johnson, who informed teams he would not depart from Detroit this offseason, a “large raise” from the organization to return. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes he can win another MVP award with the “right team,” but was...
2023 NFL Divisional Playoff schedule
The National Football League (NFL) Divisional Playoffs will be this weekend. Here is a quick look at the schedule. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) - 4:30 PM EST.
