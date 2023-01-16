On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars stormed back from 27 down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, the third-largest playoff comeback in NFL history. The Jags were all but kitty litter after four Trevor Lawrence interceptions in the first 20 minutes, but the former Heisman winner caught fire in the second half, rallying the team to its first postseason win of the post-Urban era. It was a playoff performance for the ages, matched in epicness only by Lawrence’s celebratory Waffle House order after the game. Dig in.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO