Jacksonville Beach, FL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 5 others questionable vs. Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence is questionable again due to a toe sprain suffered at the beginning of December. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year quarterback suffered the injury in a Dec. 4 loss to the Detroit Lions and has been a consistent name on the team’s injury report ever since. Despite being listed as questionable for seven straight games, Lawrence hasn’t missed one.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Golf Digest

Trevor Lawrence’s post-Wild Card Waffle House order is the stuff of legend

On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars stormed back from 27 down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, the third-largest playoff comeback in NFL history. The Jags were all but kitty litter after four Trevor Lawrence interceptions in the first 20 minutes, but the former Heisman winner caught fire in the second half, rallying the team to its first postseason win of the post-Urban era. It was a playoff performance for the ages, matched in epicness only by Lawrence’s celebratory Waffle House order after the game. Dig in.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

