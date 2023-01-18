ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available

Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
FLORIDA STATE
Longtime Kentucky friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize

Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery. Above video: Two $1...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
IOWA STATE
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
ILLINOIS STATE
Florida man almost $4M richer after winning scratch-off ticket

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch

VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
VALE, SD
How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Fun Quiz to Find Out

We're a unique breed here in Louisiana. We definitely march to the beat of our own drummer. But how Louisiana are you? Take our quiz to find out!. You can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done a majority of these things. Have you ever walked down the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
