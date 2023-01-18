Read full article on original website
Related
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket drawn in Blue Springs, Missouri
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was drawn on Friday in Blue Springs, Missouri, according to the Missouri Lottery.
wild941.com
These Florida Lottery Games Have Multiple Million Dollar Prizes Available
Who wants to be a millionaire? Did you raise your hand? Head down to the store and purchase one of the Gold Rush Doubler Lottery Games. The Florida Lottery just launched four new games and they range in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes. The $5 ticket offers 28 prizes of $1 million, and the $10 ticket offers eight prizes of $2 million. 36 new millionaires will be made from these scratch off tickets. If you purchase a $1 or $2 ticket, you have chance to win thousands.
WLWT 5
Longtime Kentucky friends stop for gas, win $1M lottery prize
Two Louisville friends just became big lottery winners. A man and a woman, who wish to remain anonymous, won $1 million. Lottery officials said they have been friends since high school and share many memories over the years, but none as memorable as winning the lottery. Above video: Two $1...
everythinglubbock.com
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
wxxv25.com
Powerball winning numbers for January 18th, 2023
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Centre Daily
Man forgets he already bought lottery ticket, so he buys another. He won twice as much
A 67-year-old man who likes to play the Fantasy 5 lottery game could not remember if he had already bought a ticket for a recent drawing in Michigan. He didn’t want to miss his chance at a big win, so while at a gas station, he decided to buy a ticket “to be safe,” according to a Jan. 17 news release from the Michigan Lottery.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $20 million in January 17 drawing: See where the ticket was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For the second Mega Millions drawing in a row, one lucky ticket hit the jackpot -- this time worth $20 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, was sold in New York state. There was also a $1 million winning ticket sold in Massachusetts.
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
WMAZ
Florida man almost $4M richer after winning scratch-off ticket
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
KELOLAND TV
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
VALE, S.D. (KELO) — J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, according to records from Butte County. The man behind that company is Daniel E. Gerety, II., a businessman from Seneca, Kansas. According to a previous interview...
How Louisiana Are You? Take Our Fun Quiz to Find Out
We're a unique breed here in Louisiana. We definitely march to the beat of our own drummer. But how Louisiana are you? Take our quiz to find out!. You can't claim to be an official 'Louisianian' unless you've done a majority of these things. Have you ever walked down the...
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Single winner in Maine hits $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
A single ticket buyer in Maine matched all six numbers drawn in Friday's Mega Millions game to win an estimated $1.35 billion -- the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1