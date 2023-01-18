ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPEL 96.5

Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana

If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler air returns Friday, a wet Saturday in store

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much cooler (and rainy) pattern is about to take shape over Southwest Louisiana as we head into early next week. A low pressure system will begin to form in the Gulf on Friday, meaning clouds will begin to stream into the area. This will help keep temperatures into the mid and upper 50′s for high’s. A few isolated showers can’t even be completely rules out, but by far the better chance of rain will come later Friday night and into Saturday. Moisture will be pulled up from the gulf and create showers and even some downpours throughout the day. High’s will be stuck in the 50′s making it a raw day outside. By Sunday, a few showers may stick around in the morning before we may see some clearing during the afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

UPDATED: Severe weather alert in effect for today

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move into our area from the west today and will continue into the early evening hours. SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana, and Deep East Texas between 8AM to 4 PM. NE Louisiana and South-Central Arkansas 2PM to 8PM. Wind speed values around 20 mph with gusts...
LOUISIANA STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana

No one knows your city as well as the people who live there, who know all the hidden gems that make the town unique and stand apart from the rest. From the bustling culture of eclectic New York City to Austin's own motto of keeping it weird, America is home to some of the most interesting cities you can imagine.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

New storm restoration charge coming to Entergy customers' bills

BATON ROUGE - We all knew we'd be paying for it eventually. The Louisiana Public Service Commission has approved more Entergy restoration costs. Entergy will be financing another $1.5 billion in storm costs using low-cost bonds. That's on top of the $3.6 billion already approved. The costs are related to restoring the grid after Hurricane Ida in 2021, a storm that brought historic wind and damage.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

LDWF: 5 additional suspected cases of CWD discovered in Tensas Parish

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and would bring to seven the number of CWD positive cases found in Louisiana, all in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said.
TENSAS PARISH, LA
