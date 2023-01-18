Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A much cooler (and rainy) pattern is about to take shape over Southwest Louisiana as we head into early next week. A low pressure system will begin to form in the Gulf on Friday, meaning clouds will begin to stream into the area. This will help keep temperatures into the mid and upper 50′s for high’s. A few isolated showers can’t even be completely rules out, but by far the better chance of rain will come later Friday night and into Saturday. Moisture will be pulled up from the gulf and create showers and even some downpours throughout the day. High’s will be stuck in the 50′s making it a raw day outside. By Sunday, a few showers may stick around in the morning before we may see some clearing during the afternoon.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO