edglentoday.com
School of Engineering Alumnus Recognized by Pumps & Systems Magazine
EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
edglentoday.com
SIUE’s Lu Receives $433,000 National Institutes of Health Grant
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Yun Lu, PhD, professor in the Department of Chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, has recently been awarded a $433,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his biomolecular reaction mechanism study project entitled, “Temperature Dependence of Hydride Kinetic Isotope Effects in Solution to Test the Proposed Role of Protein Dynamics in Enzyme Catalysis”.
Kairos' Plans for a High School in Marine Villa Collapse
The charter school's deal to buy land from the Teamsters in south St. Louis has fallen through
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
stlpublicradio.org
Conflict and consensus lead to $100 million bond referendum for Edwardsville schools
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 held a series of “engagement sessions” last fall to get input from residents on plans being considered to meet goals and solve problems. District officials got an earful. The sessions revealed...
edglentoday.com
Pritzker Visits Wieland Facilities In East Alton/Vohringen, Germany, Describes Company As "Valuable Partner"
EAST ALTON - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr met this week at Weiland in Vohringen, Germany, and the visit highlighted Wieland's importance in Illinois and the in-state collaboration. Pritzker also recently visited the Wieland facility in East Alton. The governor was able to gain insight...
edglentoday.com
Metro East Lutheran High School First-Semester Honor Roll
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School announced its first semester Honor Roll. To view the full list please click the link below. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Easy Slots - Easy Slots Now Open in Wood River" now playing on The Eagle, the...
edglentoday.com
Homeless Connect To Bridge Service Gap
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homeless with services and goods this month. Madison County will hold its annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan., 27 at River of Life Church in Alton. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.
nepm.org
Connecticut archaeologist to unearth mysteries buried at Cahokia, a midwestern Indigenous city
Buried deep in the Mississippi Valley is an Indigenous medieval city known as Cahokia. Today, the ancient civilization’s massive remains are a modern-day historical park located in Collinsville, Illinois. But in medieval times, the city was the largest in North America — making it a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site.
edglentoday.com
SIUE Track and Field Set for Gladstein Invitational
EDWARDSVILLE - Following SIUE's 2023 indoor debut last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite, the Cougars travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Gladstein Invitational at Gladstein Fieldhouse. The following teams will compete in the Gladstein Invitational: SIUE, host Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, St. Norbert, Dayton, Lindenwood, Cincinnati, Butler,...
feastmagazine.com
222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe is world-class baking in a small town setting
In 2016, Trevor Taynor and his mom, Kim Goodner, were looking for something to do. Goodner, whom Taynor describes as a busybody (“She has to be doing things all the time,”) had recently retired as a major with the Air Force, and found the idea of being without a project alarming. Soon, she became a regular at 222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe, the Edwardsville mainstay Taynor was working at while he was searching for spots around town to open his own business. Then, things changed when the current owner told Taynor she wanted to sell.
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
beckerspayer.com
Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M
Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
stlpublicradio.org
Local bikers and businesses praise Madison County's investment in transit projects
Madison County Transit will start $45 million worth of bike and bus projects in the next five years. Last month, the transit agency announced a $34 million expansion in its bike trail system that includes building more than 20 miles of new bike trail, two tunnels and seven bridges. It will also dedicate another $11 million to its bus system.
stlpublicradio.org
Christopher Dunn proved his innocence. Missouri law demands he die in prison
Christopher Dunn has spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1990 murder in St. Louis. The evidence of his guilt was built on the testimony of two adolescent boys, ages 12 and 14. Decades later, both witnesses recanted their testimony, setting the stage for a dramatic court hearing that would prove Dunn’s innocence.
Religious leaders in St. Louis sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban.
America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri
This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
