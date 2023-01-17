ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

School of Engineering Alumnus Recognized by Pumps & Systems Magazine

EDWARDSVILLE – Chris Couch received his mechanical engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2019 and since then has seen great success in his career in the pumping industry. His hard work has not gone unnoticed as he was named to the “10 Pump Professionals to Watch” list by Pumps & Systems magazine.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE’s Lu Receives $433,000 National Institutes of Health Grant

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Yun Lu, PhD, professor in the Department of Chemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, has recently been awarded a $433,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for his biomolecular reaction mechanism study project entitled, “Temperature Dependence of Hydride Kinetic Isotope Effects in Solution to Test the Proposed Role of Protein Dynamics in Enzyme Catalysis”.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro East Lutheran High School First-Semester Honor Roll

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School announced its first semester Honor Roll. To view the full list please click the link below. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Easy Slots - Easy Slots Now Open in Wood River" now playing on The Eagle, the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Homeless Connect To Bridge Service Gap

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect persons experiencing homeless with services and goods this month. Madison County will hold its annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan., 27 at River of Life Church in Alton. The program counts the number of homeless persons — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Track and Field Set for Gladstein Invitational

EDWARDSVILLE - Following SIUE's 2023 indoor debut last weekend at the EIU John Craft Invite, the Cougars travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Gladstein Invitational at Gladstein Fieldhouse. The following teams will compete in the Gladstein Invitational: SIUE, host Indiana, Miami (Ohio), Western Michigan, St. Norbert, Dayton, Lindenwood, Cincinnati, Butler,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe is world-class baking in a small town setting

In 2016, Trevor Taynor and his mom, Kim Goodner, were looking for something to do. Goodner, whom Taynor describes as a busybody (“She has to be doing things all the time,”) had recently retired as a major with the Air Force, and found the idea of being without a project alarming. Soon, she became a regular at 222 Artisan Bakery and Cafe, the Edwardsville mainstay Taynor was working at while he was searching for spots around town to open his own business. Then, things changed when the current owner told Taynor she wanted to sell.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
beckerspayer.com

Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M

Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

America’s Fastest Growing Chicken Wing Chain Coming to Missouri

This is big news if you love chicken wings. One of the fastest growing chains is reportedly coming to Missouri with as many as 10 locations with the first being in St. Louis. KSDK is reporting that Atomic Wings which is a very popular restaurant chain that started in New York will have a location open in St. Louis later in 2023. Their official website claims they have the best buffalo chicken and hot wings with a specialization in delivery.
MISSOURI STATE

