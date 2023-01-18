Read full article on original website
satnews.com
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
satnews.com
Leadership changes @ GOMspace
GomSpace Group AB (“GomSpace” or the “Company”) has announced that the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jens Maaløe, will resign from the Board with immediate effect due to health issues. GomSpace also announced that CEO Niels Buus will step down after nine years in that position.
Next Generation B2B Platforms and Partnerships Support SMB Growth Goals
Access to working capital remains a critical pain point for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unlike larger companies who commonly enjoy longstanding relationships with their preferred financial institutions, SMBs often need additional help accessing sources of capital. These cash flow concerns can lead to SMBs needing more time to pay their suppliers, further impacting their creditworthiness and ability to draw on traditional lines of capital.
3printr.com
Essentium: Edna Garcia appointed new CFO and Will Chiang new COO
3D printer manufacturer Essentium announced the appointment of Edna Garcia as chief financial officer and Will Chiang as chief operations officer. The executives will lead the company’s commercial and operational success and oversee key new strategic initiatives to drive continued growth. Said Blake Teipel, Ph.D., CEO, Essentium, “Edna and...
infomeddnews.com
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. and Thema srl Announce Strategic Partnership
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International) a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with THEMA, an Italian based strategic-regulatory consulting company focused on medical and IVD devices. The goal of this strategic partnership...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
salestechstar.com
Prominent Hospitality Software Solutions Provider Agilysys Receives Two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Awards
Company Receives Top Accolades for Guest- and Staff-Facing PMS and Frictionless PanOptic Kiosk, Both of Which Deliver High Return Hospitality. Agilysys, Inc., a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, is a two-time winner for two of its innovative, industry-changing solutions. Both awards were presented by the Business Intelligence Group.
Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
salestechstar.com
Intelliswift Software Acquires Global Infotech to Expand Digital Capabilities
Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce development, business/product orchestration, enterprise IT integration, and testing. The acquisition reaffirms Intelliswift’s commitment to providing digital excellence through in-house CoEs (Centers of Excellence) for key technologies to fast-growing businesses and enterprises.
ffnews.com
TechPassport launches Enterprise Ready Questions
TechPassport, a SaaS business that connects financial institutions with enterprise ready FinTech firms for faster and frictionless innovation, will launch their Enterprise Ready Questions in January 2023. TechPassport is excited to announce that it has partnered with 15 of the world’s largest global banks to develop a set of Enterprise...
foodlogistics.com
Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate
Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
satnews.com
Hellas Sat partners with Orange Romania Group and expands Romania’s services with two Hellas Sats
Hellas Sat and Orange Romania together with Orange Romania Communications have strengthened their strategic cooperation through a multi-year agreement in order to complete the DTH merger of Orange Romania and Orange Romania Communications TV package and offers. This will further enable Orange Romania Group to offer an integrated technical solution...
Fortune
Frozen eggs and 16 weeks parental leave: How companies at Davos are adjusting for a gender-balanced workplace
A logo and a sign reading 'Take Action' inside the Congress Center on day three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. At the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, women still only represented about a quarter of participants. But, nevertheless, a gender “tipping point” appeared near as those in positions of power are increasingly implementing building blocks for a gender balance workplace. As with every transition, though, the exact best practices and levers are yet to be defined.
Technology as the driving force of human progress, challenges and concerns
Technology is a tool that has radically transformed the way we live and work. From the wheel to the Internet, technology has been a constant driver of human progress and has revolutionized all aspects of society.
freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
wealthinsidermag.com
: Exclusive: Mastercard expands relationship with Citizens in exclusive arrangement
Mastercard Inc. is expanding its partnership with Citizens Financial Group to become the bank’s exclusive payments network, the companies will announce Thursday. The two companies have worked together for more than a decade but will grow their relationship across the debit, credit, and commercial portfolios, as well as in services such as open banking and fraud prevention.
thediwire.com
LPL Financial Expands Board of Directors with Addition of Albert Ko
LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, announced that Albert Ko has been elected to the company’s board of directors as an additional independent director. Ko serves as chief executive officer of Early Warning Services, LLC, a financial technology company owned by seven of the country’s...
technode.global
Ten Filipino startups complete the 917Ventures Accelerator Program by 500 Global
500 Global, a global venture capital firm, hosted Demo Day on January 18 in collaboration with the Philippines’ corporate venture builder 917Ventures, marking the culmination of a ten-week virtual accelerator program designed to scale ten 917Ventures portfolio companies. Held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Philippines, Demo Day...
ffnews.com
It’s GoTyme: Mambu Enables Tyme Group to ‘Lift and Shift’ South African TymeBank Digital Banking Concept to the Philippines
Newly launched Filipino digital bank GoTyme Bank has partnered with global cloud banking platform Mambu to deliver an innovative digital banking solution that is aiming to improve access to high quality financial services for Filipinos. Singapore-based Tyme Group, which has partnered with Gokongwei Group to launch GoTyme Bank in the...
