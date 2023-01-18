Read full article on original website
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
BYU Football January Transfer Portal Tracker
23 players have transferred either in or out of the BYU football program since the end of the season
Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans
Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something. The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Broncos Host BYU In Nationally-Televised Game On Thursday Night
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Looking to keep the momentum rolling off of their highest scoring total of the season vs. Pacific, Santa Clara men's basketball gears up to take on BYU on Thursday night inside the Leavey Center. The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. PT and will be national television broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Commanders will interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator Monday
You can officially add another candidate to the mix for the Washington Commanders in their quest for a new offensive coordinator. Per John Keim of ESPN, Miami Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville will interview with Washington Monday for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Earlier this week, Washington...
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the land of Bed, Bath, and Beyonds to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Octagon of Boos. Kansas is still undefeated in conference play and Kansas State suffered their first loss in conference play to TCU over the weekend. Bramlage will be rocking and the Jayhawks want to come a knockin’. Here’s how to watch the game:
Sources Say goes LIVE to break down Kentucky's win vs. Georgia
KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 231 of the Sources Say Podcast, another LIVE edition of the show breaking down the latest in Kentucky basketball — namely the team’s comeback home win over Georgia. Among the highlights:. Oscar...
MBB | Road Game at Pepperdine Begins Fourth Week of WCC Play
MALIBU, Calif. — Saint Mary's Men's Basketball is fresh off of a Top-25 ranking and will put that to the test with a pair of West Coast Conference games. The Gaels open up the week with their second-consecutive road game, taking on the Pepperdine Waves, before returning home for their final matchup against Santa Clara in the regular season.
Arizona State football to host 8 games in 2023 season
Arizona State football fans are going to get a whole lot of looks at the Kenny Dillingham version of the Sun Devils early on in 2023. The Sun Devils, coming off a 3-9 campaign, will have eight home games, with the schedule unveiled Wednesday on the Pac-12 Network. Five of the first six games will be at Sun Devil Stadium. ...
Colorado's 2023 conference schedule announced, Buffs will open at Oregon
The schedule for the first season of the Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders era at Colorado is set. After a challenging non-conference slate, which includes two Power 5 opponents, the Buffaloes will begin Pac-12 play with a road match-up against Oregon. Colorado will then host its conference home opener against USC.
Tomorrow night’s Iowa vs Northwestern game postponed
The Iowa Hawkeyes will have to wait longer than expected to try and extend their winning streak to five games, as word was officially announced that tomorrow’s game against the Northwestern is postponed due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” affecting the Wildcats. SCHEDULE UPDATE. Wednesday's game...
UH’s Ilagan wins Big West tennis honor
Hawaii senior Andre Ilagan on Wednesday was named the Big West Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and...
South Florida Hangs Against Houston for a 58-56 Win
USF (17-4, 6-0 AAC), Houston (6-12, 3-2 AAC) HOUSTON (Jan. 18, 2023) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team knew coming into tonight's game against Houston knowing that it would have a battle on its hands against the Cougars at the Fertitta Center, and that's exactly what it got. But in the end, the Bulls held on for a heart-stopping 58-56 win over Houston for their seventh-straight win.
Capitals @ Coyotes Recap: Caps School Yotes In 4-0 Win
The Washington Capitals made their first ever trip to Mullett Arena tonight to kick off a three game road trip out west and face the Arizona Coyotes for the second and final time this season. The last time the Caps and Yotes faced off, Arizona pulled off a comeback rally in DC in early November. The Caps came into tonight hoping to even the season series and riding an 8-1-0 record in their last nine road games.
UH Hilo’s Peat named PacWest’s top defender
Hawaii Hilo forward/center Nadjrick Peat was named PacWest Defender of the Week on Monday. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy...
