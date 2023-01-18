The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the land of Bed, Bath, and Beyonds to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Octagon of Boos. Kansas is still undefeated in conference play and Kansas State suffered their first loss in conference play to TCU over the weekend. Bramlage will be rocking and the Jayhawks want to come a knockin’. Here’s how to watch the game:

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO