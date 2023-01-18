ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
Athlon Sports

Look: Kurt Warner Has Clear Message For NFL Fans

Before you go spreading thoughts about the quick-turning NFL coaching carousel, Kurt Warner wants you to know something.  The former NFL quarterback is pleading with fans to stop calling for coaches to be fired after they've carried their team to the playoffs. "Few things irritate me more ...
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
chatsports.com

Broncos Host BYU In Nationally-Televised Game On Thursday Night

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Looking to keep the momentum rolling off of their highest scoring total of the season vs. Pacific, Santa Clara men's basketball gears up to take on BYU on Thursday night inside the Leavey Center. The game tips off at 8:00 p.m. PT and will be national television broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
SANTA CLARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders will interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator Monday

You can officially add another candidate to the mix for the Washington Commanders in their quest for a new offensive coordinator. Per John Keim of ESPN, Miami Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville will interview with Washington Monday for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Earlier this week, Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

How to Watch: Kansas at Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the land of Bed, Bath, and Beyonds to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the Octagon of Boos. Kansas is still undefeated in conference play and Kansas State suffered their first loss in conference play to TCU over the weekend. Bramlage will be rocking and the Jayhawks want to come a knockin’. Here’s how to watch the game:
LAWRENCE, KS
chatsports.com

Sources Say goes LIVE to break down Kentucky's win vs. Georgia

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 231 of the Sources Say Podcast, another LIVE edition of the show breaking down the latest in Kentucky basketball — namely the team’s comeback home win over Georgia. Among the highlights:. Oscar...
LEXINGTON, KY
chatsports.com

MBB | Road Game at Pepperdine Begins Fourth Week of WCC Play

MALIBU, Calif. — Saint Mary's Men's Basketball is fresh off of a Top-25 ranking and will put that to the test with a pair of West Coast Conference games. The Gaels open up the week with their second-consecutive road game, taking on the Pepperdine Waves, before returning home for their final matchup against Santa Clara in the regular season.
MALIBU, CA
chatsports.com

Tomorrow night’s Iowa vs Northwestern game postponed

The Iowa Hawkeyes will have to wait longer than expected to try and extend their winning streak to five games, as word was officially announced that tomorrow’s game against the Northwestern is postponed due to “COVID-19 health and safety protocols” affecting the Wildcats. SCHEDULE UPDATE. Wednesday's game...
IOWA CITY, IA
chatsports.com

UH’s Ilagan wins Big West tennis honor

Hawaii senior Andre Ilagan on Wednesday was named the Big West Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and...
chatsports.com

South Florida Hangs Against Houston for a 58-56 Win

USF (17-4, 6-0 AAC), Houston (6-12, 3-2 AAC) HOUSTON (Jan. 18, 2023) — The University of South Florida women's basketball team knew coming into tonight's game against Houston knowing that it would have a battle on its hands against the Cougars at the Fertitta Center, and that's exactly what it got. But in the end, the Bulls held on for a heart-stopping 58-56 win over Houston for their seventh-straight win.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Capitals @ Coyotes Recap: Caps School Yotes In 4-0 Win

The Washington Capitals made their first ever trip to Mullett Arena tonight to kick off a three game road trip out west and face the Arizona Coyotes for the second and final time this season. The last time the Caps and Yotes faced off, Arizona pulled off a comeback rally in DC in early November. The Caps came into tonight hoping to even the season series and riding an 8-1-0 record in their last nine road games.
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

UH Hilo’s Peat named PacWest’s top defender

Hawaii Hilo forward/center Nadjrick Peat was named PacWest Defender of the Week on Monday. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy...
HILO, HI

