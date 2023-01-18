Read full article on original website
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
Winning lottery ticket sold at Princeton gas station
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — On a night when the Mega Millions estimated jackpot reached $1.35 billion, two winning lottery tickets were sold in Indiana. One of which was sold at a gas station in Princeton. Hoosier Lottery says the two tickets matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball, winning $20,000 for each. […]
WNDU
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that spanned three counties in northwest Indiana on Wednesday. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle just after 11:15 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near the 46-mile marker for speeding. The vehicle didn’t stop, which led to a chase.
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana columnist takes digs at tenderloin bill
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If Indiana lawmakers can have some lighter moments, so can the people who cover them. That was the thinking behind the latest column from Steve Garbacz, Executive Editor at KPC Media, where he flat out rejected any notion the breaded pork tenderloin should be Indiana’s official state sandwich.
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
WANE-TV
Police looking for suspect in downtown Fort Wayne bank robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery that happened in downtown Fort Wayne Thursday afternoon. Police responded to Flagstar Bank at 111 E. Wayne St. at approximately 4:40 p.m. regarding the robbery. Police have not named the suspect, but authorities did provide a surveillance photo...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following accident:. 3:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, CR 29 South CR 52, Elkhart. Driver: Edward Saunders, 77, Syracuse. Saunders was traveling south on CR 29 towards the intersection and left the roadway, striking brush and small trees. Saunders complained of back pain.
WWMTCw
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw seeks to fill fire chief vacancy quickly
WARSAW — Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer says the city hopes to quickly name a new fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory after Garrett Holderman stepped down after one year. Thallemer told News Now Warsaw that they’ve already received numerous applications including six that arrived on the first day.
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 600 block of North Main Street, North Webster. Fraud was attempted using Thomas See’s cash app card. Goshen. Officers with the Goshen Police Department investigated the following incident:. 11:39 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15,...
News Now Warsaw
Nappanee City Council will have a contested race
NAPPANEE — For the first time in at least ten years, the city of Nappanee will have a contested race for city council in the November election. Charles Burkley filed this week for District 4 as a Democrat. He previously ran as a Republican in a recent township election...
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
WOWO News
Children’s Factory to close Angola facility
ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why...
WNDU
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal charges have been filed in a sexual battery and robbery case that reportedly happened outside of University Mall last weekend. 16 News Now previously spoke with the victim, who identified herself as Ariana Simms of Elkhart. She told 16 News Now that she was in the parking lot of the mall with her 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 15, when she says a man pulled up next to her, grabbed her, took her money and credit cards, snatched her keys, and allegedly threatened to kill her.
WNDU
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Haney Avenue on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found...
wfft.com
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
