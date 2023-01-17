Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
"Chris Webber and Charles Barkley were more talented but they didn't outwork me" - Karl Malone prides himself as the hardest-working big man
Karl Malone believes that only Chris Webber, Derrick Coleman and Charles Barkley were more talented than him but that doesn't mean they were better
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston
John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith is issuing an apology after making comments about Rihanna.
LeBron James reminded he's really old by Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr.: 'You played against my dad'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been a member of the NBA for a long time. LeBron is in the midst of his 20th season in the league, and while his age hasn't shown up in his play, opposing players have no problem broaching the subject. That's exactly what...
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
Look: Former Miami Heat teammates Ray Allen, Shane Battier face off as high school coaches
MIAMI, Fla.- Back in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 NBA seasons, Ray Allen and Shane Battier were fellow teammates on the Miami Heat together. Fast forward about a decade later and the two are facing off on the hardwood, but not as basketball players. The pair, who played together on the Heat’s ...
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Apologizes To Dak Prescott’s Dad
Stephen A. had to eat his words. Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
John Wall Takes Shots At Several In Podcast Interview, Including LeBron James
Wall conducted a colorful interview on Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson’s Run Your Race podcast
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
“You ain’t getting the benefit of the whistle” - Jalen Rose reacts to LeBron James blasting inconsistent and senseless foul calling
ESPN NBA analyst said the Lakers and LeBron James aren't good enough to get preferential treatment from the refs.
NBA Fans React To The Picture Of Nick Wright And His Wife
NBA fans love the beautiful picture of Nick Wright and his wife on Twitter.
Jamal Crawford Slams StatMuse After They Didn't Want To Mention His Name In Michael Jordan And LeBron James Stats Conversation
Jamal Crawford was mad after StatMuse boldly ignored his name in a graphic including Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
“I was trying to get to Jason Kidd” - Kwame Brown reveals he initially didn't want to join Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers
Former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown reveals why he wanted to avoid playing against Kobe Bryant and how the Black Mamba earned his respect.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Comments / 1