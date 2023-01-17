Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of March 7, 2023 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action against Enovix Corporation Investors and Urges Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm
Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") ENVX f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The action charges Enovix with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Enovix's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Enovix's investors have suffered significant losses.
Benzinga
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - YMAB
San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), between October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until March 20, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Corwin v. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00431 (S.D.N.Y.), the Y-mAbs class action lawsuit charges Y-mAbs and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Benzinga
Sienna Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Sienna Resources Inc. SIE SNNAF (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has granted a total of five million nine hundred thousand stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of twelve months. The Company also granted a total of ten million five hundred thousand restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in one year from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted and vest in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange therefore aligning management with the shareholders of the Company.
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI. BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Maran Ventures Ltd. which holds the rights to mining claims located in Nye County in the State of Nevada. For further details, please...
Activist Investor Elliott Makes Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Salesforce: WSJ
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has reportedly picked up a multi-billion dollar stake in cloud software firm Salesforce Inc CRM, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. What Happened: Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn said, “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the...
