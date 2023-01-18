ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Man charged with wielding hatchet, smashing windows in PV last summer

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court stemming from a pair of incidents last summer. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he threatened a man with a hatchet in the street and then returned in the overnight hours to break out vehicle windows in apparent retaliation for reporting it.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crime scene, investigation detailed at hearing in Casper homicide case

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testified in extensive detail at a hearing Thursday as to what investigators found at the scene of a deadly assault on an elderly couple in a Paradise Valley home earlier this month. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is charged with second-degree murder and...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/19/23 – 1/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A suspect is wanted after committing two armed robberies Sunday night... and attempting a third. This all happened within a two hour span, roughly. At around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Casper Police says this suspect... Who they’re identifying as an unknown white male... Robbed...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper

The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Smith RV Seeking Community’s Help in Locating Hit and Run Suspect Who Crashed Into Fence and Trailer

Smith RV in Casper is asking for the community's help in locating the driver of a vehicle who allegedly drove through their fence and crashed into a travel trailer. That's according to a post from Cassidy Fitzpatrick with Smith RV, who wrote that the company is attempting to track down the guilty party who participated in a Hit and Run near the company's Sales Lot.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/17/23-1/18/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 17–18. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk

CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

58 Percent of Women Are Stalked Before the Age of 25

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has spent January offering various facts and figures to the community regarding the subject of stalking. January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and the NCSO has created a series of social media posts. The most recent of which offered a startling fact: 58% of women...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police: Three Robberies Reported on Sunday Evening

Casper police are investigating three armed robberies that occurred in central Casper on Sunday evening, according to a news release on Monday. At 7:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar Store on CY Avenue where an unknown male suspect entered the store, showed a firearm to the clerk and demanded cash from the register.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Widow of Patient Who Died After Surgery Sues WMC, Two Doctors

A Casper woman is suing the Wyoming Medical Center and two doctors for the wrongful death of her husband in 2018. The trial got underway with its first witness in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday. Jury selection happened on Friday. Tanya Meek, the wrongful death representative of Calvin Grinder,...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Rotary members step in after squatters damage Casper man’s home

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man, described as kind and sweet, found himself in a difficult situation after some people ended up squatting in his garage. “He was born with diminished intellectual capabilities,” said Rotary Club of Casper’s president elect Dan O’Dell. “He’s a sweet guy … and he’s easily manipulated.”
CASPER, WY
