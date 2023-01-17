In the Season 7 premiere of Kindred Spirits, investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry have an idea of the type of residence they'll be spending some time in, but once they enter the property, they learn that the home is holding an unexpected secret. Not only is this discovery incredibly ominous, but the impact this reveal likely had on any former occupants of the location means the activity in the area is even higher than they could have anticipated. You can check out an exclusive clip from the Season 7 premiere of Kindred Spirits before it lands on Travel Channel and discovery+ on January 20th.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO