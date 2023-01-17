Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenGreenville, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Lakota Local Schools superintendent announces resignation
In November 2022, Miller was determined to be “fit” for his Lakota superintendent job after previously being the focus of an investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s office.
Sports Medicine Center Assists State Champion with Healing
TIPP CITY (January 2023) – Rather than let an injury sideline her, Maggie Hemmelgarn helped Minster High School win a state cross country championship last fall thanks to her grit – and some support from Upper Valley Medical Center’s sports medicine team. Hemmelgarn is a long-time runner...
GPL reminds the public of fine-free lost material returns
GREENVILLE – As 2023 gets into full swing, Greenville Public Library would like to encourage patrons to make a resolution to utilize our facility to the fullest this year!. We would also like to remind those with overdue and lost materials that we are a fine-free library! It doesn’t matter whether your items are one week or one year overdue. There is no charge as long as materials are returned.
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 01/12
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-19-2023) Examination and Allowance of Bills. Resolution (R-20-2023) Declaring Equipment as Junk (Tractor Massy Ferguson 399) Resolution (R-21-2023) Transfer of Appropriations (Darke Co. BDD) Resolution (R-22-2023) Fund Advance (2022 CDBG...
Do You Want to Make an IMPACT on Young Women in Darke County?
Companies that are hiring or training for STEMM2D positions can participate as sponsors at the Darke County IMPACT STEM2D Conference for women on Friday, March 17, 2023. Impact is a one day educational opportunity for young women in High Schools throughout Darke County to explore careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Manufacturing and Design.
Planning a Wedding? Here are 6 Unique Wedding Venues in Miami County!
One of the most important decisions you will make when planning your wedding is choosing the perfect venue. From rustic barns to grand ballrooms, there are so many different wedding venues to choose from in Miami County. But with all the options, how do you know which is right for you?
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Beavercreek road to close for construction project
Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, a portion of Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Rustic Trail will be closed for around 30 days to let crews install a new box culvert.
City of Wapakoneta Discusses Proposed Recreation Manager Position at Wapakoneta City Council on Monday
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A new administrative position is in the works for the City of Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta City Council and city officials met Monday evening inside Wapakoneta City Council Chambers to discuss the implementation of a Recreation Manager in Wapakoneta. The manager position will work and assist the Recreation Director position on a full-time basis. The new role would provide stability enhancement for the city so that recreational positions and opportunities, maintenance of recreational fields and facilities, and identification of new services beneficial for city recreation programs can occur. Also, city officials are optimistic for the benefits that the residents of Wapakoneta can experience with this new role.
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
“The little things that mattered” in the life of Tony Mantia
DAYTON, Ohio – A tragic accident in childhood is never out of mind for Fairborn donor Tony Mantia. A handshake with a stranger can be an awkward reminder. He focuses instead on how a life-altering injury became an affirmation of why he is a blood donor. “I said I...
Montgomery County Commission approves bridge project
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Commission has approved $760,000 in funding for reconstruction of the Germantown-Middletown Pike Bridge. Commission members voted and passed the bridge renovation funding at a Jan. 17 meeting. The bridge is located near Twin Creek on South Cherry Street. The county will work with Brumbaugh Construction on the bridge. […]
Mercy Health – Springfield Names New Chief Operations Officer for Medical Group
Mercy Health – Springfield announced today that Shane Hardy has been named the new chief operations officer for its medical group, effective Jan. 30. Shane is not a new face to the ministry, having joined Bon Secours Mercy Health in 2010 as director of financial planning for the Cincinnati market. After successfully leading the financial team in budgeting, forecasting and long-term planning, he progressed to a position as chief financial officer for Mercy Health’s HealthSpan insurance organization.
Tipp City man goes to Olympic Marathon Trials
TIPP CITY — Jason Salyer, 32, of Tipp City, recently qualified for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials by running the 26 mile California International Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 14 seconds on Sunday, Dec. 4, in Folsom. Salyer has been a competitive long distance runner since his...
Piqua Police Department hires new officers
PIQUA — Two new Piqua Police officers, Benjamin Marialke and Zachary Smith, were sworn-in on Thursday, Jan. 5, during an oath-of-office ceremony held in the Piqua City Commission’s Chambers on West Water Street. “Officer Benjamin Marialke graduated from Tiffin University in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal...
Arcanum man faces 25 counts of pandering obscenity
GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on 25 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided. Jeremy D. Spencer, entered a not guilty plea for pandering obscenity- specifically that of a minor, a felony of...
John “Abe” Alan Newbauer
JANUARY 6, 1946 – JANUARY 15, 2023. John Alan “Abe” Newbauer age 77, of Rossburg passed away at 9:10 pm Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his sister’s residence in Greenville. John was born January 6, 1946, in Troy to the late Robert D. & Lois Maxine...
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
AES begins smart meter exchange in Greenville
GREENVILLE — If your electric supplier is AES, you may have already received a call about exchanging your traditional electric meter for a digital smart meter. The electric company has already begun exchanging the meters in Greenville and will be completing the project throughout the county in the next month and a half.
Construction: Portion of Kettering to see traffic delays
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Kettering drivers will see delays during the week of January 23 while the city works to replace a water main. According to the City of Kettering, crews will replace the water main at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. During this time, through traffic on Dorothy Lane will […]
