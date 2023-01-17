WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- A new administrative position is in the works for the City of Wapakoneta. The Wapakoneta City Council and city officials met Monday evening inside Wapakoneta City Council Chambers to discuss the implementation of a Recreation Manager in Wapakoneta. The manager position will work and assist the Recreation Director position on a full-time basis. The new role would provide stability enhancement for the city so that recreational positions and opportunities, maintenance of recreational fields and facilities, and identification of new services beneficial for city recreation programs can occur. Also, city officials are optimistic for the benefits that the residents of Wapakoneta can experience with this new role.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO