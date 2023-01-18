Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Guys in TIES and Girls in PEARLS launches at Sidney Middle School
SIDNEY — A spark of an idea has ignited a meaningful new mentorship program for fifth-grade youth at Sidney Middle School. As Tom Clark rounded out his final official year in education, he observed some gaps in youth programming in our community. On a mission to narrow those gaps, Clark had the idea of Guys in TIES — a chance to provide mentorship to impressionable young men. Recognizing the need for mentorship among young ladies as well, but recognizing he might not be the right fit for mentoring girls, Clark eventually shared his idea with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, and a new site-based program was born.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy small business owner named MGMA Consultant
TROY — Jessica Minesinger, president and CEO of Surgical Compensation & Consulting (SCC), has been named an Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) consultant for MGMA. As an MGMA consultant, Minesinger will leverage her knowledge and expertise in compensation data analytics, salary negotiation and operational management to help individual physicians and small practices successfully navigate the business of medicine.
countynewsonline.org
GPL reminds the public of fine-free lost material returns
GREENVILLE – As 2023 gets into full swing, Greenville Public Library would like to encourage patrons to make a resolution to utilize our facility to the fullest this year!. We would also like to remind those with overdue and lost materials that we are a fine-free library! It doesn’t matter whether your items are one week or one year overdue. There is no charge as long as materials are returned.
countynewsonline.org
“The little things that mattered” in the life of Tony Mantia
DAYTON, Ohio – A tragic accident in childhood is never out of mind for Fairborn donor Tony Mantia. A handshake with a stranger can be an awkward reminder. He focuses instead on how a life-altering injury became an affirmation of why he is a blood donor. “I said I...
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Troy business owners, city leaders remembering January 2020 tornado
"My cousin got ahold of me and basically said, 'have you looked at Facebook and seen what's going on in downtown Troy?' And I was like, no. So, I tuned in and saw, and I was like, oh, my gosh, that's our office," Thrush said.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
1017thepoint.com
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
countynewsonline.org
Exercise your brain and have fun!
Wits Workout is an effective way to improve your short-term and long-term memory and ability to recall. Based on the research that intellectual challenge and social connectedness are two of several factors that contribute to brain health throughout life, Wits Workout has two main goals—to provide purposeful opportunities for older adults to engage intellectually, and to increase socialization through playing word games, solving puzzles, and just having fun!
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
1017thepoint.com
IT'S OFFICIAL: SPIKE OF PREBLE COUNTY
(Camden, OH)--It’s now been confirmed and is official. Spike the Chihuahua, who lives in Camden in Preble County, is now the world’s oldest living dog. Spike’s owner, Rita Kimball, has received the confirmation from the Guiness Book of World Records. "He's still mobile. He gets around. He just can't see very well, can't hear very well, and he has no teeth," Kimball said. As of Thursday, Spike is 23 years, 2 months, and nine days old.
Daily Advocate
A holiday rescue
GREENVILLE — Few sensations are as frightening as waking up and not being able to get enough air, especially when all alone. The intense tightening of the chest, hunger for oxygen that can be tasted but never ingested, and breathlessness that leaves the body weak causing a fight to stay awake long enough to find the phone and call for help. A few minutes can seem like hours as you feel the seconds pass by, wondering if this is going to have a lasting effect.
Beavercreek road to close for construction project
Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, a portion of Shakertown Road between Carthage Drive and Rustic Trail will be closed for around 30 days to let crews install a new box culvert.
wyso.org
WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money
Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:. Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton).
WLWT 5
Downed utility wires reported on College Corner Pike in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Downed utility wires reported on College Corner Pike in Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
countynewsonline.org
FireHouse with Special Guest Frank Hannon (of Tesla) Performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles
Versailles, OH – Double Platinum Artist, FireHouse (also Firehouse) is an American hard rock band that formed in Richmond, Virginia, and then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they were signed to Epic Records in 1989. The band reached stardom during the early 1990s with hit singles like “Reach for the Sky”, “Don’t Treat Me Bad” and “All She Wrote”, as well as their signature power ballads “I Live My Life for You”, “Love of a Lifetime” and “When I Look into Your Eyes”. At the 1992 American Music Awards, FireHouse won the award for “Favorite New Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Artist”. FireHouse is estimated to have sold over 7 million albums worldwide since their debut. Members include: CJ Snare (vocals, keys), Bill Leverty (guitar), Allen McKenzie (bass), Michael Foster (drums).
High winds leave over 1K without power in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warm weather brought high winds into the Miami Valley Thursday, leaving many without power. According to AES Ohio, 1,293 customers were still without power at 6:15 a.m. on Friday. The majority of outages Thursday occurred in Montgomery County with more than 11,000 customers without power throughout the day. To see what […]
‘Cats running at large’: Minster Village Council to vote on cat ordinance
Ordinance 22-12-01 is intended to curtail the growing stray cat population in the village, which reportedly led residents to complain.
Greene Co. Animal Control asking for help finding home for dog who survived gunshot to the head
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Animal Control is asking for help finding a home for a dog who was on the brink of death just over two months ago. Coco, a three-year-old pit bull terrier, was found by animal control officers alone with a gunshot to the back of the head.
