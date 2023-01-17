Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut Sets a New World Record with a Massive Pizza Measuring Almost 13,990-square-footWilliamSalLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Flowers placed on Hollywood Walk of Fame following death of David Crosby
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Crosby, Stills & Nash Friday, one day after the death of iconic rocker and rebel David Crosby was announced. Crosby, who came of age musically in Los Angeles' 1960s folk music scene and went...
KTLA.com
Who knew: Gold Diggers in east Hollywood
For more information on Gold Diggers visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Jan. 19, 2023.
thedowneypatriot.com
Ladies Night concert brings the 80's back to Downey Theatre
DOWNEY – The sweet vocals of 80’s star Sheena Easton and the powerful voice of Taylor Dayne rocked the Downey Theater Saturday night (Jan. 14) on the event billed as “Ladies Night.”. With plenty of guys in the house too, the audience found themselves on their feet...
beverlypress.com
Andy Garcia jazzes up at Catalina
Oscar-nominated actor and Grammy-award winning musician Andy Garcia will perform at Hollywood’s iconic Catalina Jazz Club alongside his orchestra CineSon All Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Rooted in music from Cuba, Garcia will bring this dynamic performance to the stage as part of Catalina Jazz Club’s 36th anniversary, which celebrates jazz talent, year after year, from a variety of backgrounds in the heart of Hollywood. At Catalina Jazz Club, the power of music persists.
Exclusive: Inside a $13.6 Million Spanish Colonial Home Nestled in One of Hollywood’s Most Exclusive Enclaves
Everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Jennifer Aniston has called LA’s swanky Bird Streets neighborhood home. Now, you too can live just like the rich and famous in the celeb-loved enclave. Perched above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, a Spanish Colonial Revival just listed for a cool $13.6 million with Michael Nourman and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates. Dubbed Casa Olivia, the property was initially built in 1934. While well preserved, it’s since been given a contemporary refresh. Luckily, it still retains a ton of character. Spanning 6,470 square feet, the spread comprises a main residence, a separate guest...
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
Headlines: The Alpine Village Swap Meet May Finally Be Closing This Weekend
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Torrance: Vendors at the Alpine Village Swap Meet were given notices over the weekend informing them that the swap...
friendsofgriffithpark.org
Urban Raptors Surviving on the Streets: the Los Angeles Raptor Study
Over the six years of the Los Angeles Raptor Study, a community science supported by Friends of Griffith Park, more than 600 raptor nests have been found in locations that range from natural areas in open space to trees right next to the freeway. In our dense urban environment, raptors are finding ways to make their home in backyards, and even on buildings in busy downtown areas.
Hollywood Flashback: The Flood of 1938 Sunk Houses, Roads and Hollywood
The death toll stands at 19 and counting after a series of winter storms have deluged Southern California since Christmas. For Los Angeles, things have not yet reached the catastrophic heights of the flood of 1938, which claimed 115 lives and caused $2 billion in damage. The pummeling began on Feb. 27 and did not let up until March 3, at which point 32 inches of rain — nearly a year’s worth of precipitation — had fallen. (For comparison, about 13 inches have accumulated since Dec. 25, 50 percent more than normal.) The flooding “gutted farmlands, ruined roads, shattered communications,...
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
Orange County native’s documentary captures ‘The Art of Grieving’ after brother’s overdose
It may have been actress Carrie Fisher who said “Take your broken heart, make it into art,” but if you ask a therapist, you’ll find there’s some truth to that catchy one-liner. Death, change, mental illness and trauma all stir up difficult feelings, and creating art in response to strong emotions is “inherently therapeutic,” according […]
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death deferred by coroner
LOS ANGELES -- Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has not yet been determined after an initial autopsy examination, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred. Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination," Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson with the LA County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner told CNN.
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
Pizza Hut attempts to break record for world's largest pizza with 14,100 square-foot pie
Will anyone ever outpizza this? Pizza Hut baked up a massive, 14,100 square-foot pie at the Los Angeles Convention Center in an attempt to break the world record.
New Tujunga apartment building, Project Homekey, to house homeless
Los Angeles is tackling homelessness one piece at a time and a new 34-unit Project Homekey, $9.5 million state funded apartment building is home to those who have struggled on the streets.The Tujunga building is part of L.A. City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez's homeless outreach. Rodriguez said her office has now made 500 housing units available for those living on the streets. City leaders say this is progress, one person at a time, and the Tujunga apartment building may be a model of things to come. One 59-year-old resident talks about how she was in disbelief when she got her house keys. ...
The ‘Year of the Rabbit’ begins Jan. 22 with the advent of the Lunar New Year
Events celebrating ‘Chinese New Year’ are planned in Malibu, Santa Monica, and downtown LA First off, let’s just say that “Chinese New Year,” which is what we commonly call it in the U.S., is not just celebrated by the Chinese – it’s also a big deal in Vietnam, North and South Korea,Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, […] The post The ‘Year of the Rabbit’ begins Jan. 22 with the advent of the Lunar New Year appeared first on The Malibu Times.
kclu.org
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from the National Association of Black...
NBC Los Angeles
Dragons Are Flying for the Natural History Museum
A giant, fire-breathing dragon, the sort of scale-covered behemoth that boasts a vast wing span and a penchant for dramatic landings, instantly attracts attention. Wizards, too, pique our shared interest, as do robots, monsters, and superheroes. But the knowledge that an institution devoted to science will give ample and admiring...
Tet Parades Across OC Gear Up for Year of the Cat Festivities
Orange County is home to the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam, making Tet – the Vietnamese version of the Lunar New Year – a widely celebrated holiday across the county. The first new moon of the Lunar New Year reigns in importance among Vietnamese cultures and those...
Comments / 1