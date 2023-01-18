Read full article on original website
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
informedinfrastructure.com
Yunex Traffic Partners with LYT on Urban Mobility Transit and Emergency Solutions Throughout the Pacific Northwest
The two companies bring together leading AI and connected vehicle technologies to prioritize and optimize public transport, emergency, and other vehicles to enable shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, and more reliable mass transit. Yunex Traffic’s suite of solutions will leverage LYT.emergency, LYT’s next generation EVP which moves emergency...
Control Engineering
Six industrial robotics trends for 2023
Robotics are being used more often in industrial manufacturing facilities due to a rising labor and skills gap and strong industry demand. Trends in the industrial robotics market include increased digitalization and automation and an emphasis on making robots easier to use. Sustainability is a growing trend throughout manufacturing and...
Control Engineering
Atom-thin materials grown on industrial wafers
MIT researchers have developed a method that could enable chip manufacturers to fabricate ever-smaller transistors from 2D materials by growing them on existing wafers. This technique could help researchers catch up to Moore’s Law by going beyond silicon, which is reaching its plateau, and taking advantage of other materials.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Upgrades to Biorefinery Map Tool Now Live!
By Jim Spaeth (U.S. Department of Energy) The Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) recently performed major upgrades to the content, appearance, and useability of its longstanding Interactive Integrated Biorefinery (IBR) Map. The upgrades came as a part of an effort by BETO’s System Development and Integration (SDI) subprogram to highlight new awards within its diverse portfolio and to provide stakeholders with the means to easily access and aggregate data based on a variety of project characteristics.
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
privatebankerinternational.com
UK’s Perspective snaps up Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners
UK-based Perspective Financial Group has purchased Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners for an undisclosed sum. Ian J Hunt Chartered Financial Planners is based in Thame, Buckinghamshire. It will join Perspective’s office in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, representing the first deal carried out by Perspective this year. The acquisition adds 70...
cxmtoday.com
Really Simple Systems Collaborates With Rareloop
Global CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems, has announced a joint project with software development agency, Rareloop, to build a mobile app. Leading cloud software vendor, Really Simple Systems has announced that it has appointed the acclaimed software development agency, Rareloop, to collaborate on developing a CRM mobile app. The...
Control Engineering
Automation provides opportunities for many industries
Automation and robotics are known for being used in manufacturing applications, but their potential is being realized in other industries such as agriculture, retail and medical. A roundtable discussion of four thought leaders at A3 Business Forum in Orlando emphasized the need for innovation and to be open and transparent...
ship-technology.com
MOL receives new dual-fuel methanol vessel in South Korea
Capable of carrying 49,999t of cargo, Cypress Sun is a sister carrier to Capilano Sun. Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has taken delivery of a new dual-fuel methanol carrier at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea. Named Cypress Sun, the vessel has been designed to operate using both methanol and traditional...
Control Engineering
Layered material controls its own conductivity
UW-Madison researchers have discovered a crystalline material that is superconducting an ferroelectric, which could have a major impact for future electronic devices in many different applications. This has been a mainstay in general with colleges and universities as they look to find elements and materials that can improve on already...
aiexpress.io
What is RPA (Robotic Process Automation)?
Robotic Course of Automation (RPA) is the strategy via which a software program bot automates repetitive, high-volume, rule-based, and trigger-driven processes utilizing a mix of automation, pc imaginative and prescient, and machine studying. Organizations ought to assess their readiness to make use of RPA applied sciences by taking a look...
CoinTelegraph
Collider, Fireblocks and MarketAcross to host Building Blocks event for founders at ETH TLV
Building Blocks 23, a Web3 builder-focused event, will be hosted in central Tel Aviv on Feb. 7, 2023. Hosted by top Israeli companies as part of ETH TLV, the one-day Building Blocks event will bring together Ethereum developers and communities. A series of workshops, panel discussions and informal events will...
theevreport.com
Kaluza Launches INFLEXION: A Pioneering V2X Bidirectional Charging Program with Volkswagen Group UK, OVO Energy, and Indra
LONDON – Leading energy software platform Kaluza announces the launch of INFLEXION – a pioneering Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) bidirectional charging program with Volkswagen Group UK, OVO Energy, and Indra. In a world first, the INFLEXION consortium brings together energy, mobility and technology stakeholders to develop V2X business models and...
Phys.org
In-place manufacturing method improves gas sensor capabilities, production time
When used as wearable medical devices, stretchy, flexible gas sensors can identify health conditions or issues by detecting oxygen or carbon dioxide levels in the breath or sweat. They also are useful for monitoring air quality in indoor or outdoor environments by detecting gas, biomolecules and chemicals. But manufacturing the devices, which are created using nanomaterials, can be a challenge.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
