NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’
Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey Writers, two members of the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) earn a trip to the upcoming All-Star Game, and two prospects are continuing their strong seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Matthew Poitras Stays...
Hurricanes defense key to 5-2 win over Wild, but Canes’ Max Pacioretty injured again
What was otherwise a triumphant night for Carolina turned sour late when Pacioretty crumbled to the ice with a non-contact injury and had to be helped off the ice.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
FOX Sports
Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 3-2 win over Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ville Husso made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the scuffling Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored for the Red Wings, who had lost six of...
NHL
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
Yardbarker
Panthers’ Maurice Blasts Officiating After Loss to Leafs
Florida Panthers head coach, Paul Maurice, didn’t hold back when asked about the officiating last night. Maurice Heated After Panthers Lose in Lop-sided Officiated Game. After Maurice’s Panthers gave up a two-goal lead in the third and lost in overtime, the veteran bench boss didn’t mince words over the “favoritism” he felt the refs showed the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL Responds To Player Skipping Pride Night Festivities
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov is in a lot of hot water right now. Provorov decided to skip Tuesday night's pregame warmups that featured Pride Night jerseys, citing his religious beliefs. After Provorov made that statement, the NHL released a statement of its own and backed ...
