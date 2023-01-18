Francis Ngannou reportedly turned down $24 million as part of the UFC’s final offer and Henry Cejudo commends him for doing so. After nearly two years of negotiations, Ngannou and the UFC were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. The UFC’s offer would have made ‘The Predator’ the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history, but for Ngannou, the freedom to decide his own future was something he was unwilling to put a price on. Still, Ngannou stands to score a massive payday wherever he lands first. Sharing his thoughts on Ngannou’s untimely exit, Henry Cejudo commended the Cameroonian heavyweight for knowing his worth and seeking exactly that in his future endeavors.

22 HOURS AGO