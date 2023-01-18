Read full article on original website
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
Michael Bisping weighs in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I think he’s mishandled that”
Michael Bisping is weighing in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC. In a press conference last Saturday, January 14th, UFC President Dana White made the following statement:. “We offered Ngannou a deal that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. He turned it down. We’re going...
Henry Cejudo Says Francis Ngannou Turned Down ‘Little Piece of the Pie With the UFC’ For a ‘Majority of a Pie’ Elsewhere
Francis Ngannou reportedly turned down $24 million as part of the UFC’s final offer and Henry Cejudo commends him for doing so. After nearly two years of negotiations, Ngannou and the UFC were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. The UFC’s offer would have made ‘The Predator’ the highest-paid heavyweight in promotional history, but for Ngannou, the freedom to decide his own future was something he was unwilling to put a price on. Still, Ngannou stands to score a massive payday wherever he lands first. Sharing his thoughts on Ngannou’s untimely exit, Henry Cejudo commended the Cameroonian heavyweight for knowing his worth and seeking exactly that in his future endeavors.
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Is Ready To Sell WWE
Nick Khan truly believes Vince McMahon is back to sell WWE. While speaking on the Bill Simmons Show, Nick Khan was asked why Vince McMahon would want to sell the company at this point. While explaining his point, Khan made it clear that he believes McMahon is ready to sell the company.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Adam Cole Says He Is Grateful To Have Known Jay Briscoe
Adam Cole pays tribute to Jay Briscoe. Adam Cole and Jay Briscoe squared off against each other numerous times in Ring Of Honor. This includes their all-time classic bout at Final Battle 2014, among others. The former ROH World Champion took to Twitter and reacted to the tragic death of...
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 3: Jamahal Hill hits beach in Rio ahead of Touch-Him-Up University vs. Teixeira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Karol Rosa vs. Norma Dumont Set For April 22 UFC Event
Karol Rosa will be moving up to featherweight this April. Two Brazilians will collide inside the octagon at the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card in April 22 when Rosa moves up to 145 pounds to face Norma Dumont. The UFC has yet to announce the location for the event,...
GUNTHER Addresses His Rumored Match With Brock Lesnar
Gunther recently defended his title against Braun Strowman on the January 13th episode of WWE SmackDown. It looks like defeating a monster isn’t enough for Gunther, he would like to get his hands on The Beast. Gunther recently appeared on the Tim Battle & Eli on the Battleground Podcast....
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Official For UFC 286 in London
The Highlight Reel is officially back. UFC President Dana White confirmed on Saturday that a lightweight matchup between Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev is set for UFC 286, which takes place March 18 at the O2 Arena in London. Gaethje also confirmed the booking on Twitter. “The Highlight” will look to...
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is coming in hot this Friday. AEW Rampage is this Friday on TNT and tonight in AEW Dynamite, matches for the show were revealed including Jade Cargill and Leyla Grey in tag team action, Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack, Ethan Page vs. JungleBoy and much more. You can see the full card below.
UFC 286: Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman trilogy bout confirmed for London
Britain's Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London on 18 March. Edwards, 31, shocked Usman in a rematch in August, becoming only the second British UFC champion in history. Nigeria-born American Usman, 35, won their first meeting in...
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
