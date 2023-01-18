ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”

Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283

Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
MiddleEasy

Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane

Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’

Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy