sportszion.com
He’s got no chance’ Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell offers dying urges in fighting Youtuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul
When celebrity boxing first started, some fans were critical while the majority were supportive; today, those celebrities who have transitioned to fighting make more money than the majority of other professional boxers. As most fighters want to bag a hefty check so they are ready to square off against any...
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’
Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou suggests “it is time” to officially call out Tyson Fury after the UFC heavyweight forfeits his title
Since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Francis Ngannou has not yet disclosed his plans for the future but has expressed a desire to fight in a boxing bout against Tyson Fury. Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, confirmed this weekend that heavyweight champion Francis had left the...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
sportszion.com
‘I believe my path will cross’ Jon Jones claims potential fight with Francis Ngannou is still possible
Due to salary disparities, the UFC released heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earlier this week, and as a free agent, this American fighter is exploring new possibilities, including boxing. The predator was supposed to face the undefeated former UFC champion, Jon Jones, at the main event of UFC 285 at the...
Video: Is Ciryl Gane the worst matchup for Jon Jones in UFC 285 return fight?
After more than three long years, Jon Jones will finally make his return to the octagon on March 4 when he meets Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the UFC 285 main event. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) hasn’t seen action since February 2020, and will finally make...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
