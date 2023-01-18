Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
Francis Ngannou opens up on UFC departure, says he turned down around $8 million to fight Jon Jones: “They control the narrative”
Ngannou voiced that he attempted to negotiate health insurance, sponsorships, and other benefits for all fighters on the UFC roster. However, the company wouldn’t comply. Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou talks UFC release. The 36-year-old seemed content with the situation after doing everything he could to come to...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC 286 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ on March 18 in London
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPNN, ESPN+ (1:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 5 p.m. ET Main Card) 170 lbs.: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 3: Jamahal Hill hits beach in Rio ahead of Touch-Him-Up University vs. Teixeira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
Video: Is Ciryl Gane the worst matchup for Jon Jones in UFC 285 return fight?
After more than three long years, Jon Jones will finally make his return to the octagon on March 4 when he meets Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title in the UFC 285 main event. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) hasn’t seen action since February 2020, and will finally make...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
Eddie Alvarez Blasts UFC Over Francis Ngannou Release, Refutes Dana White’s Comments: ‘UFC is Afraid to Pay Fighters’
Eddie Alvarez fumed over Dana White’s comment about Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure. “The Underground King” pointed out that the UFC doesn’t want to pay its fighters the money they deserve. Just one month after UFC president Dana White said Francis Ngannou is likely to stay, the...
CBS Sports
UFC 285 fight card: Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko to defend title against Alexa Grasso
Valentina Shevchenko will look to continue her reign of terror in March. The UFC women's flyweight champion is set to defend her crown against a deserving challenger in the form of Alexa Grasso. The two are set to meet at UFC 285 alongside Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 1/18/23 – Bandido vs Danielson, Young Bucks vs Top Flight And More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will sure to be an exciting one as we have a stacked card ahead of us once again. Bryan Danielson’s quest to an iron man match with MJF continues as he battles former Ring Of Honor World Champion Bandido while The Young Bucks will face off with Top Flight in tag team action.
BBC
UFC 286: Leon Edwards v Kamaru Usman trilogy bout confirmed for London
Britain's Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title in a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London on 18 March. Edwards, 31, shocked Usman in a rematch in August, becoming only the second British UFC champion in history. Nigeria-born American Usman, 35, won their first meeting in...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
bodyslam.net
Jason Cade Brought Into Help Produce 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match
According to Fightful Select, Jason Cade is helping the company out as a producer. Cade has a wealth of experience on the indies, and he as brought in for one specific reason. It is reported that Jason Cade was brought in to help with the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Tyson Kidd also had a big hand in bringing him in, because Cade has trained with Kidd and Natalya in the past.
Joe Rogan 'bummed out' Francis Ngannou won't be fighting Jon Jones for UFC heavyweight title
Joe Rogan is not thrilled that former champ Francis Ngannou will no longer be around to defend the UFC heavyweight title. While discussing the fight game with UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad on his podcast, Rogan relayed his disappointment in the failed negotiations between Ngannou and the UFC, which led to the promotion booking a vacant heavyweight title fight between former light heavyweight king Jon Jones and former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285.
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
