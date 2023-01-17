Will the Colorado Rockies be competitive in 2023? A look at the numbers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Aloft homeless hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lotsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Things you can do in Denver this weekendAkhil A PillaiDenver, CO
Related
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Yardbarker
Red Sox agree to minor-league deal with former Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia
The Red Sox and Raimel Tapia have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, as was first reported by the free agent outfielder himself on Instagram. Jon Heyman of the New York Post later confirmed it was a minors pact that presumably comes with an invite to major-league spring training.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
Yardbarker
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The 2023 Cubs are an interesting ballclub
The second decade of the 21st century did not lack for intrigue for Chicago Cubs fans. The club entered the decade with new ownership for the first time in generations, barreling headfirst into a tank in search of some top draft picks and cash savings to be plunged into payroll when the team was ready to win. We all know what happened next: three consecutive 90+ loss seasons from 2011-13, crummy ball through deadline day in 2014 followed by .500 ball through the end of the season, and then the Cubs flipped the switch, playing winning baseball through the rest of the decade. The 2021 club saw the end of an era with franchise icons shipped out of town.
Royals to add Chapman to bullpen
KANSAS CITY — Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is reporting that the Kansas City Royals are acquiring hard throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman. If Chapman returns to form, the Royals could end up with a valuable trading chip. Chapman struggled last year to stay healthy with the Yankees.
NBC Sports
Report: Aroldis Chapman signs with Royals
Former Chicago Cubs reliever Aroldis Chapman has agreed to terms on a contract with the Kansas City Royals, according to a new report. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Thursday afternoon that the 34-year-old had agreed to a one-year deal with the club, worth just under $4 million before incentives:. Reports...
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Add Veteran Outfielder On Minor League Deal
The Red Sox have been busy lately adding depth to their roster, an effort that continued Wednesday into Thursday with the reported addition of Raimel Tapia. Boston signed the veteran outfielder to a minor league deal, per multiple reports. Tapia was the first to break the news on his Instagram, and the New York Post’s Jon Heyman relayed news of a minor league deal, and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo confirmed the news.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu lands positive injury update ahead of Spring Training
If the Yankees want to push for a World Series appearance in 2023, they will need DJ LeMahieu at the top of his game. LeMahieu featured in 125 games last year but was knocked out for the postseason and the homestretch run due to a toe injury. There was concern that it may pop up again this upcoming campaign if he didn’t undergo surgery. Still, DJ elected to take a more natural route and rehabilitated to the best of his abilities.
Comments / 0