ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseboro, NC

Women’s conference, prayer breakfast set

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHBgD_0kIa0PzP00

On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church Roseboro, will have a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The guest messenger will be Minister, Samir Skinner. Everyone is invited to attend. The host pastor: the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Women’s Conference will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m., at Holy Tabernacle U.H.C. Roseboro. The guest messenger will be Dr. Evelene Oliver. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., regular morning, service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor Claudie T. Morrisey will bring forth the message and music rendered by the praise team. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Thaddeus Godwin will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the message and music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service). Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m., The Women’s Ministry of Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have a Prayer Breakfast. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Linda McLymore of First Baptist Church, Roseboro. We are asking for a $10 donation. The men are also invited to attend. The host pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant. (Face masks are required.)

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Go to Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev.P. Melvin) Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: theRev. Tanisha Boykin.

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Bible Study is held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton. N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper. Service every second and fourth Sunday at 11a.m. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Bible Study Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Noon Day Pray call at 12:15 p.m. Monday thruSaturday. Conference call #339-209-6421.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code:179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (onZoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: Happy New Year and May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Welcomes New Pastor

On Sunday, January 22, Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church will welcome their new pastor, Reverend Billy Rave. Rev. Rave is originally from Boca Raton, Florida, but moved to Cary and graduated from Cary High. Rev. Rave and his wife Mitzi, along with their four children, recently served at Supply Baptist...
SMITHFIELD, NC
hokenews.com

Service celebrates MLK Day with song, prayer

[Photo: A Unity March through downtown Raeford this Monday also honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Catharin Shepard photo) By Catharin Shepard • Editor • The Rev. Stackhouse of Lewis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Hoke County had one word to sum up what the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service was all about.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Author, musician returns to Fayetteville to share first novel

When Brendan Slocumb sat down to write his debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” in the summer of 2020, he had but one goal: He hoped at least one person liked it. Over a year since its publication, “The Violin Conspiracy” has garnered rave reviews, was named by Penguin Random House as a “Must-Read Book” of 2022, and was selected as a Good Morning America Book Club Pick. It’s safe to say his furtive goal has been met and exceeded — a fact the Fayetteville native still can’t quite believe.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thewestsidegazette.com

RATS in the Temple

As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

NC DMVA Honors 108-year-old NC World War II Veteran

Born January 12, 1915, Eaglin joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 27. He completed training at Camp Montford Point, in Jacksonville, NC, and was one of the first 300 black recruits to break the Marine color barrier after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in 1941. Eaglin served two years in the Solomon Islands campaign during the Pacific War of World War II. After WWII, Eaglin left the Marine Corps but returned to active-duty service and earned his paratrooper wings once joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC in 1951. He also served two tours in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wineindustryadvisor.com

Duplin Winery Announces First-in-the-World Muscadine Moscato Wine

Rose Hill, N.C. (Jan. 11, 2023) – — Duplin Winery, the South’s largest winery, announces the release of a new, one-of-a-kind wine that is captivating wine lovers of every taste and is redefining what a sweet wine can be. The first-in-the-world Muscadine Moscato is a blend of...
ROSE HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Housing Authority demolishing 80 apartments at Simon Bright

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Housing Authority is demolishing 80 of 224 units (10 buildings) at Simon Bright Apartments. This is being done to create more space for parking and for emergency vehicles to get through the area. After the demolition, the complex will have 144 apartment units.
KINSTON, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy