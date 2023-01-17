Timely Connections Lecture Series at COR Museum

A new lecture series is presented in cooperation with the NC Humanities Council and Duke Energy. Timely Connections focuses on North Carolina history and culture. A new topic and speaker every session.

All lectures will be held at the City of Raleigh Museum at 220 Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh.

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and speakers start at 6:00 p.m.

Ages: All ages are welcome, some subject matter may be best suited for 13+

Cost: Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Registration is encouraged. Register Today.

For any questions please call 919-996-2220 or email friendsofcor@gmail.com

January 26, Dr. Wayne Williams - Horace Kephart and early American camping

February 9, Dr. Valerie Ann Johnson - Truth, Story, and Heritage: The Aesthetics of Historic Preservation

February 23, Yasmine Flodin-Ali - Omar ibn Said and Noble Drew Ali: The Contested Legacies of Islam and Race in North Carolina

March 9, Sarah Waugh - Farmworkers' Movement in NC from the 1970s Onward

March 23, Dr. Dan Fountain - Meredith College Role in White Supremacy Campaign of 1898 and Disenfranchisement in NC

April 6, Chris Holaday - The History of Race in Baseball

April 20, Dan L Hopping - Weapons of the Revolutionary War

May 4, Craig Friend - Joel and Mary Lane's Orphans and Their Slaves at the Turn of the Nineteenth Century

May 18, Jason Boan - Lumbee Conscription at Fort Fisher During the Civil War

June 1, Alexandra Odom - History of the Black Press in the 20th Century and Depictions of Love and Relationships in Black-Owned Print Publications in the 1980s

Lecturers and topics are subject to change.