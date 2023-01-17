Timely Connections Lecture Series at COR Museum
A new lecture series is presented in cooperation with the NC Humanities Council and Duke Energy. Timely Connections focuses on North Carolina history and culture. A new topic and speaker every session.
All lectures will be held at the City of Raleigh Museum at 220 Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh.
Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and speakers start at 6:00 p.m.
Ages: All ages are welcome, some subject matter may be best suited for 13+
Cost: Admission is free, but seating is limited.
Registration is encouraged. Register Today.
For any questions please call 919-996-2220 or email friendsofcor@gmail.com
January 26, Dr. Wayne Williams - Horace Kephart and early American camping
February 9, Dr. Valerie Ann Johnson - Truth, Story, and Heritage: The Aesthetics of Historic Preservation
February 23, Yasmine Flodin-Ali - Omar ibn Said and Noble Drew Ali: The Contested Legacies of Islam and Race in North Carolina
March 9, Sarah Waugh - Farmworkers' Movement in NC from the 1970s Onward
March 23, Dr. Dan Fountain - Meredith College Role in White Supremacy Campaign of 1898 and Disenfranchisement in NC
April 6, Chris Holaday - The History of Race in Baseball
April 20, Dan L Hopping - Weapons of the Revolutionary War
May 4, Craig Friend - Joel and Mary Lane's Orphans and Their Slaves at the Turn of the Nineteenth Century
May 18, Jason Boan - Lumbee Conscription at Fort Fisher During the Civil War
June 1, Alexandra Odom - History of the Black Press in the 20th Century and Depictions of Love and Relationships in Black-Owned Print Publications in the 1980s
Lecturers and topics are subject to change.
