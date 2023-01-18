Food bank calls for help

Members from the Grateful Shed and Helping Hands of Sampson County are reaching their hands for support from the community in their upcoming fundraiser on Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day Meal and Gospel Entertainment, is it’s name and it’s purpose, to earn proceeds to combat rising food prices.

The Salemburg Christian Food Bank has aided those in need of food relentlessly and they continue to do so without fail. Now, they are calling out for help from the community.

The reason they’re asking for assistance comes because of the food bank now finds itself having to combat rising food prices. The food banks purpose is to distribute, without charge, food and related items to those in need in Sampson County. That being the case they continue to buy food to support that goal which adds up expenses.

This is where the food bank is asking the community to support them. To help raise money for food, the members of the Grateful Shed, with help from the Helping Hands of Sampson County, are hosting an event on Feb. 14, the “Valentine’s Day Meal and Gospel Entertainment.”

“This is a fundraiser for the Salemburg Christian Food Bank — they are having to purchase a lot of the food and the cost has gone up,” Chris Sessoms of Helping Hands said. “Just the cost of peanut butter and jelly alone is costing them $2,500 a month.”

“They receive no government help and are providing food for 500-plus families,” Sessoms added.

The fundraiser will be held at the The Party Barn, located at 11033 Broadwater Bridge Road, Roseboro. The Grateful Shed will serve a meal during the event while guests enjoy a night of gospel entertainment. The menu for that night includes prime rib, stuffed chicken breast, baked potato, green beans, choice of soup, plus roll and apple cheesecake. Sessoms also made sure to mention that attendees will receive both meats.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., the meal starts at 6 p.m. and cost per person to attend the event is $75. While this is a gospel entertainment dinner it was noted on the flyer for the event that attire for the evening is — Whatever Makes You Feel Fabulous.

As one of the members of Grateful Shed and Salemburg Christian Food Bank, Terry Lee, shared his thoughts on the importance of this event for them.

“The importance of it, in my opinion, is that the proceeds of this are going to the food bank,” he said. “We’re steadily seeing our numbers for people that need aid go up. So what we’re trying to do is raise money to make sure that we can always have plenty of food on hand.”

“We have never, nor will we ever, turn anybody away that needs food, so all this is to ensure that we can get ample food for folk in our area that need food. It’s just that simple.”

He’ll be accompanied by his fellow members of The Grateful Shed and Salemburg Christian Food Bank, including Norman McPhail, Bruce Butler, Woodrow Smith, Terry Lee and Alton Goodrich of The Grateful Shed. They’ll be doing all the cooking for the event as they’ve done countless times for fundraising events across Sampson County.

Also worth noting is that take-out plates will be available upon request. To make reservations for the event, contact Sessoms at 910-596-7005 or reach out to one of the Shed Heads of Grateful Shed.

“It’s going to be a great event,” Lee said. “I believe we’ve got two gospel groups that’s going to be playing there and the foods going to be delicious. I also want to say thank you to Chris Sessoms of Helping Hands. She has done a lot to put this event together and she deserves a lot of credit.”

“With all that said only thing I have to say now is that this is going to be great time so come on out.”