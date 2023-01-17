Introducing Raleigh Permits

The City of Raleigh is excited to introduce you to Raleigh Permits. This new sub-brand is a collaborative approach for multiple departments to share information on how we issue permits and conduct inspections to ensure the safety of Raleigh’s residents and visitors. Raleigh Permits will serve as your source for the many services related to permitting and inspections including:

Tips for project submittal success

Best practices for inspections

Process changes

Fee updates

Customer service

Educational and engagement opportunities for residents and customers

To learn everything there is to know about permitting and inspections in Raleigh:

Follow @RaleighPermits on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Subscribe to Raleigh Permits News and Events email notifications.

Text RALEIGH PERMITS to 468311 to start receiving text alerts.

Visit the Raleigh Permits webpage.

The departments included in Raleigh Permits are: Planning and Development; Transportation; Raleigh Parks; Housing and Neighborhoods; Raleigh Water; Fire; Police; Solid Waste Services; Engineering Services; and the City Manager’s Office consisting of Emergency Management and Special Events, and Sustainability.