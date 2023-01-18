Read full article on original website
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
theblock.co
The Next-Gen of Blockchain Technology—Who Will Be At The Forefront?
As the crypto bear run intensifies, there has been a necessary shift in paradigm—with a significant focus on building more products to solve real-world problems as we await the imminent bull run. The building never stops in the fast-paced crypto market, and the players of the next bull run are currently working to build and launch valuable, efficient, and problem-solving products that will put them at the forefront of the next market boom.
informedinfrastructure.com
EIPGRID and Intertrust Partner to Deliver Secure Virtual Power Plant Platform
SEOUL, South Korea & SAN FRANCISCO – Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management technology provider, and Korea’s EIPGRID, a leader in distributed energy resource management, today announced a partnership that will deliver a highly secure, efficient digital energy platform, which provides trusted distributed energy resource management (DERM) and virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities to energy companies and end users around the world. These technologies will be useful to help alleviate the worst energy crisis in decades.
thenewscrypto.com
Deal Box Unveils Blockchain and Web3 Venture Fund Worth $125M
The industry brought in $36.1 billion throughout the course of the year of 2022. The company, which was established in 2005, claims to have more than 500 clients. Capital markets advisory and token offering platform Deal Box in the United States has announced the formation of a $125 million venture capital fund focused on blockchain and Web3 firms, as stated in a press release dated January 18.
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
Mobile Banking Apps: Current Trends and What the Future Holds
It's been over a decade and a half since the first mobile banking apps appeared -- around the same time that Apple released its first smartphone with a touchscreen and full internet access in 2007....
SpaceNews.com
U.S. delivers first of two space sensors to be hosted on Japanese satellites
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force announced Jan. 17 it has delivered the first of two space sensor payloads scheduled to fly on Japan’s navigation satellites. Japan’s Office of National Space Policy in 2020 inked an agreement with the U.S. Space Force to host two optical sensor payloads on Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS) constellation. The first sensor will fly on QZS-6 and the second on QZS-7, currently projected to launch in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
thecoinrise.com
Four NFT Marketplaces Barred From Yuga Labs’ Sewer Pass Mint
Blur, SudoSwap and some other Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces have been barred from participating in minting the latest Sewer Pass of Yuga Labs. Noteworthy, these NFT marketplaces including Blur, SudoSwap, LooksRare, and NFTX have already been blocked by other digital collectible creators from minting new NFT project smart contracts. The Sewer Pass contains codes that automatically turn down NFT transactions from any wallets connected to these marketplaces.
forkast.news
Universal digital payments network for stablecoins, CBDCs launches at Davos
The Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) was launched today at the World Economic Forum to provide interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Fast facts. UDPN is an “advanced digital currency payments project” that “has the potential to drive down the cost of digital payments and accelerate...
CoinDesk
Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
thecoinrise.com
SushiSwap CEO Claims new Offerings will Tenfold Market Share
The CEO of the decentralized exchange (DEX), SushiSwap, has disclosed multiple planned upgrades to the platform, which it claims is designed to “10x” its market share in 2023, just one month after reporting a substantial shortfall in its treasury. The platform’s ambitions were outlined in a post published...
TechCrunch
Deal Box’s venture arm to invest $125M in startups using web3 technology
Deal Box, a capital markets advisory and token offering packaging platform, has launched its venture arm with plans to invest $125 million in startups using web3 technology, the company shared Wednesday. “We believe in the transformative power of web3, and we plan to invest in both web3 startups and companies...
crowdfundinsider.com
Obligate Finalizes Seed Extension Round with Blockchange Ventures, Circle Ventures, SIX Fintech Ventures, Earlybird
Obligate, formerly known as FQX, announced it has successfully closed a seed extension funding round, “allowing them to scale their blockchain-based platform for bonds and commercial paper.”. Blockchange Ventures and Circle Ventures join initial seed co-investors Earlybird and SIX Fintech Ventures – “bringing the total seed raise to more...
thecoinrise.com
3AC Founders in Partnership With CoinFLEX to Raise $25M for GTX
Kyle Davies and Zhu Su, co-founders of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) who were recently subpoenaed on Twitter have been trying to raise funds for a new cryptocurrency venture in collaboration with Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam, the co-founders of Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX. According to a blog post by CoinFLEX,...
New Year, New Tech Solutions for Cross-Border B2B Friction Fighting
As businesses look to expand abroad, digital modernization can stop bad history from repeating itself. Aging tech infrastructure and outdated software can hamstring critical business operations and lead to customer and vendor frustrations, even the eventual loss of their business. This, as “archaic” and “failing vintage” systems are presently sowing...
