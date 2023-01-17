Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
fox16.com
WBB fall in tough battle to 3)LSU 79-76
BATON ROUGE, La. – Arkansas women’s basketball (17-4, 4-2 SEC) gave No. 3/4 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) its biggest scare of the season, but the Razorbacks were edged out, dropping the game, 79-76. Arkansas held onto a three-point lead with 3:21 left, but the Razorbacks were shut out from the field for the remainder of the game. Five Razorbacks cracked double digits in scoring, led by Erynn Barnum’s 20 points and seven rebounds.
fox16.com
No. 3 LSU fends off valiant effort from Arkansas
No. 3 and undefeated LSU extended it’s school-record winning streak to 19 on Thursday night, but Arkansas didn’t make it easy. Angel Reese had 30 points and 19 rebounds as the Bayou Bengals (19-0, 7-0) fought off the Razorbacks 79-76 before a crowd of 7,278 fans at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
fox16.com
Gates riding high as Missouri erases 10-point deficit to down Arkansas
With his team down 10 at home to visiting Arkansas with just 5:07 left Tuesday night, Tigers head coach Dennis Gates called timeout and got ready to impart some words of wisdom to his team. It turned out that he didn’t need to do so as his players put forth...
fox16.com
WATCH: Anthony Black & Eric Musselman react to 79-76 loss at Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas fell to 1-5 in conference play, and 12-6 on the season Wednesday night after a 79-76 loss on the road at Missouri. The Hogs had 4 players foul out of the game, and 21 turnovers. After the game Eric Musselman and Anthony Black spoke...
fox16.com
REPORTS: Kendal Briles leaves Hogs for Frogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Reports from various media including The Star Telegram in Fort Worth are reporting that Kendal Briles to TCU is a “done” deal and thus is leaving Arkansas after three years. At TCU, Briles will replace Garrett Riley who left following the season to accept the...
fox16.com
Sam Pittman gets his Maryland coach
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was in Baltimore on a recruiting trip in December to see two prospects from the transfer portal, but it started a wild rumor he was there to interview Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams. Pittman never talked to Williams about the defensive coordinator job nor was...
fox16.com
Hogs expected to hire Dan Enos
FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Arkansas is expected to hire Dan Enos as the new offensive coordinator and to coach the quarterbacks. The hiring could be finalized as early as Thursday. Enos was at Arkansas from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema. Enos and Sam Pittman worked on the same staff in 2015. Enos spent the past two seasons at Maryland.
fox16.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
fox16.com
Why Dan Mullen for OC is NOT a bad idea for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – So, hear me out. Arkansas should hire Dan Mullen as their new offensive coordinator. Okay… are you still with me? Good. I’m about to tell you exactly why the above statement is not a crazy one. Without further ado, here’s why Arkansas should...
fox16.com
Poffenbarger Sails Away with Fifth SEC Freshman of the Week Award
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Saylor Poffenbarger is coming off another solid performance in SEC play, to earn her way to SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time this season. Poffenbarger now has the most SEC Freshman of the Week titles in Arkansas women’s basketball program history.
fox16.com
Diamond Hogs land 2024 Omaha prospect Lewis
After getting a look at the University of Arkansas baseball program a second timeover the weekend, Nebraska 2024 prospect Tyson Lewis decided it should be his future home. Lewis, a 6-2, 190-pound junior infielder, outfielder and right handed pitcher from Omaha’s Millard West High School, committed to the Razorbacks on Monday after attending an Arkansas camp a day earlier at Baum-Walker Stadium.
fox16.com
Trout day returns to Central Arkansas
MAUMELLE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Come out and catch some rainbows with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 9 a.m until noon Jan. 28 at Lake Valencia in Maumelle at the annual Trout Day Celebration. Much more than a simple fishing derby, trout day celebrates...
Comments / 0