FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Arkansas is expected to hire Dan Enos as the new offensive coordinator and to coach the quarterbacks. The hiring could be finalized as early as Thursday. Enos was at Arkansas from 2015-17 under Bret Bielema. Enos and Sam Pittman worked on the same staff in 2015. Enos spent the past two seasons at Maryland.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO