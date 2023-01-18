ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

This Private Paris Tour Is Free — And Personalized

If I told you a private guide was waiting to give you a personalized tour of Paris, you’d probably be excited — and a bit wary. Exactly how much would such a swanky experience cost? Thanks to one remarkable organizer and their volunteers, the answer is nothing at all!
msn.com

Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Variety

Sophia Loren and More Pay Tribute to Gina Lollobrigida

Tributes are pouring in for Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe’s biggest movie stars, who died on Monday at the age of 95. A global sex symbol during the 1950s and ’60s, Lollobrigida worked with Hollywood heavyweights such as Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson. Sophia Loren was one of the first people to pay tribute to “La Lollo,” as the Italians called her. Loren said in a statement she “is deeply shaken and saddened” by the news of Lollobrigida’s death. The two divas had parallel careers in Italy and Hollywood and were often considered rivals. Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted:...
petapixel.com

Dora Maar: A Great Photographer Hidden Behind the Master of Painting

In the inevitable tide of recognition of so many women artists of the past 20th century who passed simply as muses, lovers, wives or companions, when their work was truly as strong, beautiful and original as that of their partner, Dora Maar, for many reasons, occupies a special place. Maar...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

André Leon Talley And His Beautiful Things

The late fashion pioneer was the first of his kind but hopefully, not the last. Today we remember him and all he has contributed to fashion. From childhood, André Leon Talley has loved beautiful things. It has been an official year since his death today, and the void he has left has not gone unnoticed. “My eyes are starving for glamour,” he said in the documentary The September Issue. His backstory is one of true tenacity and fervor; as in his book The Chiffon Trenches, he speaks of the blatant racism and fatphobia that would serve as a constant obstacle in his career regardless of his abundant talents to create visuals and write words that would be referenced and talked about to this day.
techaiapp.com

Elon Musk Auctions Off Neon Twitter Bird Sign for $35,000, Puts Office Furniture, Twitter Memorabilia on Sale

A neon Twitter bird for $35,000 (roughly Rs. 2,848,000), anyone? How about a used industrial kitchen mixer for a good price? Going once …. When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can be pretty blunt. On the day he took over Twitter last fall, he walked in to the San Francisco company’s headquarters carrying a sink. He tweeted “let that sink in.” Get it?
The Detroit Free Press

Art collector insists DIA has stolen Van Gogh painting, demands immediate return

A legal tug of war over a painting is heating up in federal court, where a Brazilian art collector is trying to force the Detroit Institute of Arts to surrender a painting that he maintains was stolen before it wound up on the museum's wall. The DIA maintains the painting was never reported stolen, and argues it is immune from seizure under a federal law — though the art collector's lawyer says the DIA is "misguided" about...
DETROIT, MI
ARTnews

Collector Cliff Schorer Wants to Prove He Owns a Long-Lost Rembrandt Painting

Art collector and gallery owner Cliff Schorer might have a genuine painting from Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn that has been missing since 1935. If he is successful at proving its authenticity and consensus from Rembrandt experts, it could be worth $10 million or more. The Rembrandt head study, titled Bredius 262 and last seen in 1935, is of a distinctive older man’s face featuring a bulbous, red nose; a droopy eye; and a shaggy beard. Even Schorer initially thought it was a copy. But after Schorer purchased the small painting of the old man from a Maryland auction house last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
veranda.com

7 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses to Book for Your Next Vacation

Though less than half of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs were realized, seemingly all of them became icons. What’s more, you can actually sleep in several Frank Lloyd Wright houses, most of which are scattered across the U.S. Anyone with an affinity for futuristic prairie-style architecture or seminal moments of American history. You'll appreciate the level of masterpiece in these decades-old residences that are finally available to rent for a few nights.
WISCONSIN STATE
Vogue Magazine

The Former Fashion Critic of Le Monde on Why She Left It All to Move to Australia and Start a New Career

If 2023 was business as usual, I should be organizing my regular international fashion weeks marathon. That’s what you do when you are the fashion critic for French newspaper Le Monde. But that’s not who I am any more. Last September, I became the merchandising director of Heart of Bone, a small but blooming Australian jewelry brand with a striking luxe gothic aesthetic. I moved to Melbourne and traded deadlines for days spent helping my friend Emma [Addams], the founder and creative director of the brand, to turn her delightfully crazy ideas into the best products.
AFP

Dutch to ban unhealthy designer pets

The Netherlands wants to ban pets such as flat-faced dogs and cats with folded ears, which look sweet but suffer "miserable" health problems, the government said on Friday. "Cats with folding ears have deviated cartilage which can cause them a lot of pain."

Comments / 0

Community Policy