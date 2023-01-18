Read full article on original website
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
Conservatives Thought a Harvard Class Was About Trans Infants. They Were Wrong
Right-wing media platforms have spent the last week freaking out about a Harvard course they claim teaches about “transgender infants,” a statement you’ll be shocked to learn is completely false. Harvard Medical School students can currently take a class called “Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations,...
Helping Your Little One: A Complete Guide To Child Counseling
As a parent, you can't help but worry about your child, especially when you notice sudden changes in their behavior. The once happy and cheerful child can suddenly be gloomy and antisocial. Your first call of action is to try and find ways to address their issues. However, children may not always be open to speaking about what they're going through with you, even if you're close to them.
How Huntington’s disease affects different neurons | MIT News
In patients with Huntington’s disease, neurons in a part of the brain called the striatum are among the hardest-hit. Degeneration of these neurons contributes to patients’ loss of motor control, which is one of the major hallmarks of the disease. Neuroscientists at MIT have now shown that two...
Examining the state of the art
Human society is on the verge of transforming from an information society to an intelligent society, where optimized computing can autonomously solve practical, real-world problems. Critically, this transition is dependent on the continued development of advanced computing theories and algorithms that impart varying degrees of intelligence to computing systems through autonomous perception, information gathering, analysis and reasoning—functions once reserved only for living organisms.
Researchers just tested ChatGPT on the same test questions as aspiring doctors – and found the AI was 'comfortably within the passing range'
"ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement," the researchers said.
Finding Sobriety: Understanding the Addiction Recovery Journey of Hope, Faith, and Healing
For many, sobriety is the ultimate goal. But the journey to sobriety can be incredibly difficult, especially for an addict. It often requires a deep level of commitment and dedication to one’s own recovery process. It’s also important to remember that there is hope, faith, and healing for those struggling with addiction.
The Body Holds the Healing
Embodiment emphasizes the importance of observing and noticing one’s internal felt sense. Embodied practices help increase the connections between exteroception (external sensations) and interoception (the internal felt sense). Restorative embodiment focuses on the senses as a resource to support and reinforce soothing, invigorating, and recuperative experiences. Embodiment is a...
Manufacturing advances bring material back in vogue
One of the world’s most important artificial materials is back in vogue because scientists are harnessing its properties for new and diverse future applications such as space navigation and farming. The University of Adelaide’s Dr. Andy Boes and RMIT University’s Distinguished Professor Arnan Mitchell are leaders in developing lithium...
Looking At The Percent of People With Mental Illnesses Associated With A Lack of Empathy
Previously, I have written a lot of different disorders associated with a lack of empathy and it got us at Mint Message thinking about what percentage of the population exists that lacks the ability to care that much about their fellow man. So, here in this article, I am going to look back at those previous stories and the peer-reviewed studies we looked at to write these stories. Then, I will give a rough guess/estimate of what percent of the population potentially looks at the rest of us as a bunch of playthings to do what they want with instead of fellow human beings.
Using Moroccan tea tray mathematics to turn robots into skilled waiters
Researchers at the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine intelligence (MIRMI) at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have developed a model that enables a robot to serve tea and coffee faster and more safely than humans—with no sloshing. The mathematics behind the pendulum used in the concept is more than 300 years old.
Positive self-talk examples to help you be kind to yourself
Originally Posted On: https://loreoflife.com/positive-self-talk-examples/. When you talk to yourself, are you usually kind or critical? If you’re like most people, you’re harsher than you’d like to be. But don’t worry, there’s hope! It’s easy to be hard on yourself. We are our own worst critics, and it’s something most of us struggle with every day. But being kind to yourself is so important; it can be the difference between a good day and a bad day and have lasting impacts on your mental health.
Longevity, Lymph + Trend Fatigue
Is it safe to say that trends aren’t trending? In the liminal space that was 2022, self-care necessitated a healthy dose of boundary-building and a slower pace of life for many. Meanwhile, Tiktok accelerated the pace of trends of all kinds, ironically contributing to some pretty major trend fatigue as we kick off the year of 2023. With the breakneck speed of trends mashing up against the slower pace of life, many of us were left holding our relationship to trend adherence at arm’s length.
Motivational Optometry
The perspectives people use to understand an individual’s motivation are an important part of helping someone struggling with substance use. Motivation to make changes often occurs in the context of meaningful relationships. Families are provided a limited view of how to empower their loved ones and aren't encouraged to...
Wisdom of Experience
Wisdom is a quality that is often associated with age and experience. It is the ability to make sound judgments and decisions based on knowledge and understanding. Wisdom of experience is the knowledge and understanding that comes from living through various experiences and learning from them. It is the ability to apply the lessons learned from past experiences to present and future situations.
The Dangers of Lack of Sleep
We all know sleep is a necessary part of life. When I talk to neurodivergent people about routines and schedules, the first thing I discuss is the importance of sleep. My people with anxiety or ADHD often suffer from a lack of sleep. For some, they have a hard time turning their brain off to settle in; for others, worry nags at them keeping them awake. They’re so used to getting by on less than they need that they don’t consider the dangers of lack of sleep.
