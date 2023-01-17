Read full article on original website
Sartell School Board Considering Adding Lights To Varsity Fields
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is beginning the process of upgrading their outdoor athletic fields at the high school. During Monday's meeting, the board will consider awarding Musco Lighting's bid of $659,500 for the lighting materials. The board will also consider going out for bids for...
Benton County Seeking Bonding Bill Dollars for Road Projects
FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County is asking state lawmakers to include two major road construction projects to be included in a state bonding bill. One of those projects is Mayhew Lake Road between Highway 23 and Benton County Road 29. A study by the St. Cloud Area Planning Organization determined the road should be expanded to a four-lane urbanized corridor with roundabouts replacing current intersections.
Sartell To Begin Search Process for Next Police Chief
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell City Council will begin their search to find a new police chief. During Monday's meeting, the council will look to approve the search process and timeline to fill the position. According to the city's timeline, applications will be accepted through February 6th. The selection...
Is Minnesota’s Northstar Rail The Worst Train Service Line In America?
Have you ever used the Northstar line to get to the Twin Cities? I haven't, but I've never had a need to use it. I know there is a park-and-ride nearby the station here for those who choose to use the rail line to get to work or a game in the cities, but I don't see too many cars using the park-and-ride lot on a regular basis. One Youtuber offers up the question of being the worst commuter rail line in America, but after riding will he stick with that opinion?
Women’s Snowshoeing Event Coming to Quarry Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota women will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the trails at a local park this weekend. The 2023 Outdoor Women for Life Snowshoeing Event will be held at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event is open to all women ages 18 and up and will include an outdoor excursion followed by a potluck meal.
Avon in Pictures [GALLERY]
Avon is a community with a population of 1,396 in Stearns County in Central Minnesota west of St. Cloud and east of Albany. Avon has many lakes, hills and industry in this small town.
New Japanese Restaurant Serving Ramen Now Open in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A new central Minnesota restaurant is officially open for business. Ippin Ramen is located at 601 2nd Street South in Waite Park in the former Ko-Z’s location. The Japanese restaurant offers gourmet ramen noodle entrees with a variety of meats including beef, pork, chicken, and shrimp, as well as vegetarian and gluten-free options.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Update: 1 Man, 1 Baby Dead in Sartell Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more information on the apartment fire Thursday night. Fire and police crews found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant under one year old that was taken to the hospital where it was pronounced dead. The Minnesota Bureau...
Moorhead Man Charged In Monticello Shooting
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Moorhead man has been formally charged for his role in a shooting in Monticello Monday. Eighteen-year-old Dillon Tilbury was charged with attempted 2nd degree intentional murder and 1st degree assault for the shooting at the compost site adjacent from Montissippi Park. According to the criminal...
