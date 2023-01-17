Have you ever used the Northstar line to get to the Twin Cities? I haven't, but I've never had a need to use it. I know there is a park-and-ride nearby the station here for those who choose to use the rail line to get to work or a game in the cities, but I don't see too many cars using the park-and-ride lot on a regular basis. One Youtuber offers up the question of being the worst commuter rail line in America, but after riding will he stick with that opinion?

BIG LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO