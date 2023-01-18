Read full article on original website
Ukraine's interior minister and senior officials were among eighteen people who died as the state emergency service helicopter crashed near Kyiv on Wednesday. What Happened: The national police chief, Ihor Klymenko, on Facebook, said a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary on Kyiv's eastern outskirts, killing Denys Monastyrsky, along with his deputy and other officials.
18 people are killed in a helicopter accident in Kyiv, including the interior minister of Ukraine.
According to Oleksiy Kuleba, chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, at least 29 other people were hurt in the event on Wednesday in the city of Brovary, on the outskirts of the capital of Ukraine.
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
Kyiv Helicopter Crash Kills 18, Top Ukraine Officials Dead
"KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said.There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.Monastyrskyi, who was in charge of the Ukrainian police and other emergency services, is the most senior...
Death toll from Dnipro strike rises; Wagner mercenaries claim capture of village outside Bakhmut
This has been CNBC's live blog covering updates on the war in Ukraine. [Follow the latest updates here.]. As investigations continue into the cause of a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday that killed the country's interior minister and several of his colleagues, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the tragedy was a consequence of the war.
Southwest pilots union cites Christmas meltdown in call for a strike vote
The union representing Southwest Airlines pilots is taking early steps toward a possible strike, citing the airline's Christmas travel meltdown among the concerns. "Three years in the negotiating room, very little progress, a Christmas meltdown that has just defined what all of our problems are have led us to this decision," Casey Murray, a Southwest captain and president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said.
India arrests alleged illegal immigration agents over family who froze to death on US border
Three men have been arrested in western India in connection with the case of an Indian family who froze to death on the United States' border with Canada last year, police said Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Chaitanya Mandlik with Ahmedabad Police's crime branch said the men, allegedly black-market immigration agents, are...
