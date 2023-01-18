ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KIRO 7 Seattle

Kyiv helicopter crash kills 18, top Ukraine officials dead

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said. There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No...
msn.com

Ukraine live briefing: U.S. to restock rocket artillery for Kyiv; criminal probe into helicopter crash opens

BERLIN — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to meet his newly appointed German counterpart for talks that have taken on a new urgency as Berlin places conditions on tank deliveries to Ukraine. The Biden administration is expected to announce a new military package for Ukraine worth about $2.5 billion that is likely to include dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, two people familiar with the decision told The Washington Post. The package will also include restocking of ammunition for howitzers and rocket artillery, as well as more mine-resistant vehicles, the people said.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
smithmountainlake.com

Helicopter crashes near kindergarten and residential building in Kyiv region

A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Brovary in the region of Kyiv on Wednesday, according to Oleksiy Kuleba, head of Kyiv region military administration. "At the time of the tragedy, there were children and the staff in the kindergarten. At the...
The Independent

Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash

Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
msn.com

Ukraine Minister Killed in Helicopter Crash Oversaw Some Security Forces

As Ukraine’s minister for internal affairs, Denys Monastyrsky oversaw the country’s police, its national guard and border patrol units including tens of thousands of combatants who have fought in the war, although some of the direct command had transferred to the army. He was among the 18 people...
americanmilitarynews.com

Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM

Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
smithmountainlake.com

See the suspected Russian spy ship off coast of Hawaii

The US Coast Guard says it is tracking a suspected Russian spy ship in international waters off the coast of Hawaii as tensions between Washington and Moscow remain heightened over Russia's war in Ukraine. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. US Coast Guard tracking suspected Russian spy ship off...
HAWAII STATE
smithmountainlake.com

Brazil security failings on January 8 draw growing scrutiny

A police sniper peeked out of a helicopter as it performed a low flyby just a few meters above the Ministries Promenade in Brasilia. He was one of hundreds of officers deployed to secure the enormous grass patch -- which sits in front of the Brazilian Senate and Congress and is surrounded by most of the country's ministries -- where protestors were expected to gather last week.

