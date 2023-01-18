ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle 578 answer and hint for Wednesday, January 18

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRjGr_0kIZaCrs00

Whether you're hoping to win today's Wordle, win every day, or just want to know what the heck this game's all about then you're in the right place. Just below you'll find links to helpful guides and archives, a fresh hint for the January 18 (578) Wordle, and even the answer in easily accessible plain text.

Nope, not there—not there either. Today's yellows didn't seem to fit in anywhere at all. After a few attempts those misses started to make themselves useful, as eventually there was nowhere left for the letters to go other than in the sole slot they hadn't been in before.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Wednesday, January 18

You'll need to think about vegetables, as today's answer is the name of a particular member of the beet family with large green leaves and pale stems. Sometimes its name is given as Swiss _____. There's only one vowel to worry about this time.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0kIZaCrs00

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 578 answer?

Let's keep your win streak going in the right direction. The answer to the January 18 (578) Wordle is CHARD .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • January 17: ADOPT
  • January 16: FROCK
  • January 15: SPIRE
  • January 14: KOALA
  • January 13: HUMAN
  • January 12: LEAPT
  • January 11: SEDAN
  • January 10: GRIMY
  • January 9: PIXIE
  • January 8: OPERA

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Each week, we take a look at which books are moving the most units to keep up with the publishing buzz. Of course, most bestseller lists aren’t a reflection of current sales; these lists are for the first week of January, which is why you won’t see Spare here (yet).
People

Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mattress Pad Is 'Very Plush,' and It's 36% Off Today

“I feel quite a difference in my sleep quality since I added this mattress cover to my bed” Have you recently slipped into bed, only to realize that your bed feels rather, well, hard? Even if you've layered your mattress with the softest sheets and fluffiest comforter, it's still possible that your mattress has gotten a little tough over the years. But rather than invest in a brand new mattress — which can often cost you an arm and a leg — you could simply place a mattress pad...
Apartment Therapy

Editors Are Obsessed with This Great Jones Baking Sheet — and We Scored You an Exclusive Discount

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here at AT, when someone mentions a certain brand, there are often one or two products synonymous with its name that immediately come to mind. For instance, you say Le Creuset, we think Dutch oven. You say Misen, we think cutlery. You say Great Jones, we think … of a lot of things, actually! This DTC retailer has mastered the art of cookware in virtually every category, regardless of whether we’re talking about muffin pans, mixing bowls, and, yes, Dutch ovens again. Not only are all of their products incredibly durable and long-lasting, but they’re also aesthetically pleasing and always available in a range of vibrant colors. (Don’t even get us started on their collabs.)
HollywoodLife

TikTok Is Raving About The $40 Stanley Tumbler: We Found A Perfect Dupe For Just $28

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. Looking for the hottest accessory of 2023? TikTok’s already found it and we’re obsessed. No, we’re not talking about handbags or jewelry. Surprisingly, one of the most in-demand products on TikTok right now is… a cup. And this is no ordinary cup we’re talking about here. It’s a 40-ounce double-walled tumbler with a comfortable handle that will become your most reliable travel buddy in 2023.
People

Amazon Shoppers Call This Shark Robot Vacuum a 'Marvelous Invention,' and It's Over $100 Off Right Now

“I am blown away” If you've been on the hunt for a robot vacuum that's sure to take a load of work off your hands, you're in luck: Today, the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum has been slashed by over $100 at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $290.  The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum is complete with strong suction power that effortlessly scoops up large debris, pet hair, and dust on both carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the self-cleaning brushroll, you won't have to pull out chunks...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy