ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Some educators, students slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' battle against diversity, equity in higher ed

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pceNa_0kIZY9jK00

NEW YORK — Some Florida educators and students are concerned about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' vow against "trendy ideologies" in state colleges and universities.

"We must ensure that our institutions of higher learning are focused on academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideologies," DeSantis said during his Jan. 3 inauguration speech.

Some faculty members and students say they fear DeSantis' "anti-woke" policies will be harmful, impacting school clubs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) requirements and committees, as well as courses that touch on racial history, or race-based perspectives.

Bryn Taylor, a graduate student at the University of Florida, told ABC News that getting rid of DEI efforts would "take us back in social progress" and leave opportunities in higher education for privileged people.

"It's about lowering barriers ... for any marginalized group," Taylor said, adding that it doesn't just affect people of color and LGBTQ populations. "That includes first-gen students, low-income students, international students, students with disabilities."

Taylor is the co-president of the Graduate Assistants United at the University of Florida and a member of a DEI committee at the school.

"Why don't you want your base to become educated?" Taylor said. "Why don't you want your citizens to have the best access to the best schools in the world?"

The DEI movement and critical race theory, the systemic racism via the legal system, have been around for decades, scholars have told ABC News.

DeSantis' anti-"woke" efforts in education

The governor's self-proclaimed war against "woke" beliefs has begun.

Woke is defined by the DeSantis administration as "the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them," according to DeSantis' general counsel, as reported by The Washington Post.

In December, DeSantis' office requested data on funding, staffing and more for courses and programs that include "diversity, equity and inclusion" and "critical race theory" in a recent memo to school administrators across the state.

In response to backlash, his office told ABC News that "the governor, as chief executive of the state, has every right to ask how public dollars are being spent by public state entities, like state colleges and universities. In fact, that is good government."

However, DeSantis' "Stop WOKE" Act -- which restricts race-related curriculum and conversation in workplaces, schools and colleges -- has been temporarily blocked from being implemented in colleges and universities. The law is still being battled out in the courts.

WOKE in the bill stands for "Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees."

DeSantis has also stacked the board of trustees at Sarasota's New College of Florida -- a college known for its progressive campus culture -- with conservative figures such as Christopher Rufo, who popularized misinformation on critical race theory.

The governor's office told ABC News that DeSantis made his decisions because "the public expects their tax dollars to go towards [New College's] statutorily stated mission of 'provid[ing] a quality education.'"

"Instead, New College has publicly committed to 'eliminating outcome disparities for underrepresented and underserved groups,'" a statement from DeSantis' office read.

DeSantis' office asserted that the college's statement "quite literally admits the institution will adjust outcomes based on non-academic factors of their choosing."

Educators and students fight back

Andrew Gothard, the president of the United Faculty of Florida union, said that one of the complaints he's heard from faculty against recent education restrictions is that "nobody really knows what the governor and the Office of the Governor are looking for here."

"When we listen to politicians talk about this subject matter, they seem to use it as a catch-all for any course or topic or subject matter that talks about people who aren't white," Gothard told ABC News. "In higher education, we know that DEI and CRT are much more specific in their usage, but they also can relate to a larger array of issues."

Critical race theory, which is taught in universities and colleges, seeks to understand how racism has shaped U.S. laws.

"Students in a higher education classroom should be educated on what this is, so that then they can make their own decisions about how they feel about it," Gothard said.

Educators and librarians are left to ask themselves: "How do I know if my subject area is DEI- or CRT-related in the way that the governor thinks those terms work?" according to one librarian.

Kestrel Ward, a librarian at the University of Florida, fears the reaction to the lists being made of the funding, staffing and production of programs and courses relating to DEI and race.

"People in power creating lists of people they find undesirable has not led anywhere good for the people who are on those lists," Ward said.

Ward said restrictions on DEI and "critical race theory" could be far-reaching -- and could affect their book displays, programs and library selection.

Ward has considered leaving the position at the library due to the impending restrictions.

"It is becoming increasingly untenable, particularly for marginalized people, but for lots of people to work in higher education because there's so much hostility from the government, which is an infringement on our academic freedom, but it's also an infringement on our First Amendment rights," Ward said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 3

Related
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP African American studies course, neglecting its academic and cultural benefits

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - The recent decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to reject the new Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course is a disturbing one that threatens to limit further access to critically important knowledge about the history of people of color in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Florida State Colleges Will No Longer “Fund or Support” Critical Race Theory

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Florida’s ongoing war against so-called “wokeism” has reached a new low. On Wednesday, 28 presidents of Florida’s state and community colleges announced that they would seek to eliminate policies and academic programs that are viewed as forcing a “belief in critical race theory” or subjects related to intersectionality.
FLORIDA STATE
districtadministration.com

Why DeSantis now wants to ban AP African-American Studies from schools

Apparently, rejecting a new AP African-American Studies class jibes with celebrating Martin Luther King Day for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Just days before DeSantis took to social media to praise the civil rights leader’s legacy, his administration reportedly barred AP African-American Studies from being offered in Florida classrooms even as it’s being piloted in dozens of U.S. high schools.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Makes Alarming Request for Info on Trans College Students

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has requested information on transgender college students from 12 state universities. Officials in the far-right Republican’s office asked for data on the number of students who have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria or who have received treatment in university clinics state-wide, according to a survey the universities reportedly must complete by Feb. 10. School presidents within the Florida College System, which comprises 28 community and state colleges, released a joint statement Thursday aligning with DeSantis and denouncing “woke” diversity. DeSantis has focused on education as a key issue, passing laws that severely strict what can be taught in universities and slamming diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The governor has focused on promoting his anti-LGBTQ agenda in the classroom as well, with the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” law and his promotion of far-right school board members. Although it hasn’t been publicized what the DeSantis administration intend to do with the information on trans students, the move brings concerns that he will attempt to defund or scale back health services offered to trans students and faculty.Read it at New York Daily News
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis seeks information on transgender care at Florida universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis wants to permanently ban vaccine, mask requirements for schools, businesses

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees who aren’t vaccinated. The proposal […] The post DeSantis wants to permanently ban vaccine, mask requirements for schools, businesses appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
113K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy