ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio bill would broaden medical marijuana eligibility; what that looks like

By Sarah Donaldson
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IR59_0kIZW2uL00

See a report on recent activity at the Ohio Statehouse in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Ohio lawmakers are mounting another effort to pass a bill that would shift which government agency oversees the state’s medical marijuana program and widen who is eligible for a card.

Sens. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) introduced Senate Bill 9 in the General Government committee Tuesday. The proposed legislation would form a Division of Marijuana Control within the Ohio Department of Commerce, taking most medical marijuana oversight away from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

Boil alert: Brunswick schools closed after water main break

A larger number of Ohioans would become eligible for marijuana treatment under the bill, too. It adds half a dozen qualifying conditions to current law, including arthritis, migraines, chronic muscle spasms, terminal illness, and opioid use disorder. Doctors can recommend marijuana treatment for any condition they are qualified to treat and deem to be “debilitating.”

An earlier version of the bill, also sponsored by Huffman, stalled in an Ohio House committee last legislative session after clearing its original chamber in mid-December.

During SB9’s first hearing Tuesday, Huffman and Schuring testified that many Ohioans are crossing state lines to purchase medical marijuana products — in part, because of inefficiencies they see in Ohio’s current system.

“The largest dispenser for Ohioans is in Michigan,” Huffman said in testimony Tuesday. “We need to turn that around, and make it more friendly, so people come here and they have a safe, viable product.”

More than half of medical marijuana program registrants are no longer using their card, Schuring said. Of the close to 324,000 patients registered in the program’s history, about 164,000 have both an active registration and recommendation as of Jan. 10, according to data from the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

I-Team: Former Cleveland Clinic doctor indicted on sex charges — victim speaks out

Sixty dispensaries are licensed and in business, according to program data. Under the bill, the Division of Marijuana Control would be tasked with reaching a ratio of one dispensary per 1,000 patients through the first 300,000 registered patients.

The state’s medical marijuana program has yielded $1.14 billion in program sales as of the start of 2023.

Close to two weeks before SB9 was introduced, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose resubmitted a proposal that would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. That question could appear before voters during the November election if the GOP-led Statehouse does not take action on the measure within four months.

Huffman said the possibility of a recreational use ballot initiative does not give him pause in pushing for an overhaul of the current medical system, even if recreational use becomes legal in the near future, which he said would create an environment in Ohio where there is not “much of a medical marijuana industry.”

“This bill, to me, is not so much about the ballot initiative, but to make the industry as best as we can,” Huffman said.

Man dead, 2 arrested after gas station shooting

Sen. Michael Rulli (R-Salem), who chairs the Senate General Government committee, said Tuesday the committee would move quickly on the legislation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 25

Tonya
5d ago

Half the people don’t use their card because the prices in these state run facilities are ridiculously high and the quality of the marijuana sucks.

Reply(2)
11
Vernon Yontz
5d ago

day after day they keep adding qualifying conditions where eventually u will qualify for anything so why not legalize it

Reply
8
Evelyn Doring
4d ago

ohio is trying to keep it from being voted on in election( also trying to make any change being voted harder) If it's medically LEGAL why do people have to pay out of pocket for the Dr and prescription?

Reply(1)
3
Related
wosu.org

Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February

A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
OHIO STATE
YAHOO!

Meet Jan Doughtery, volunteer advocate for people with disabilities

Jan Dougherty grew up in Canton and later moved to Jackson Township with her husband Pat and two sons, Matt and Ryan. She said her family members are her main motivation for her continued success both personally and professionally. One of the successful aspects of her life has been her...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: One year since announcement

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Intel announced its $20 billion dollar project to build a “mega-site” of semiconductor fabrication plants in central Ohio just over a year ago. The Jan. 21, 2022, news kicked into gear the largest private-sector investment in state history, and it was preceded by an alluring close to $2 billion incentives […]
OHIO STATE
97.9 WGRD

List of Worst People To Come From Ohio

It turns out that Ohio's biggest export is terrible humans. A hilarious video highlighting the garbage humans that Ohio has forced onto the world was uploaded to TikTok by HummusVacuum. The video is an original emo rock jam that apologizes to the world for the Buckeye state. the viral video that flashes the faces of killers like Jeffrey Dahmer to youtube influencers like the Paul brothers has been viewed over 200,000 in less than 2 days.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Stocked More than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
OHIO STATE
vinepair.com

A Proposed Ohio Law Legalizes Home Distilling (But There’s a Big Catch)

Ohioans could soon produce moonshine for personal use — but there’s a few things you should know before starting on that batch of bathtub gin. A new state bill proposal introduced in Ohio last week could make legal home distilling in the state a reality, according to a Jan. 12 article from Cleveland.com. Republican Senator Frank Hoagland proposed Senate Bill 13, which could allow residents to produce as much as 200 gallons of personal booze each year without a permit.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’

Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio’s record rainy day fund a chance at tax relief, some say

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s savings account is now the largest in history after it transferred more than $700 million into the rainy day fund, but some think it may be time to return some of it to taxpayers. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the $727 million transfer by...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

How gas prices have changed in Ohio in the last week

Americans are seeing prices at the pump that look very similar – if not cheaper – than they were this same time one year ago, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A gallon of gas was $3.35 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Ohio. Gas prices […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

85K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy