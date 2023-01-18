Read full article on original website
Related
takeitcool.com
Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 2.30% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global automotive chassis dynamometer market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, vehicle types, and regions. Automotive Chassis Dynamometer Market Size, Trends, Industry Report,...
takeitcool.com
Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 12.4% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Southeast Asia Bio-Based Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the Southeast Asia bio-based polyethylene terephthalate market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like application, end-use, distribution channels, andmajor countries.
waste360.com
Nearly Half of U.S. Consumers Unaware About EV Battery Recyclability
As the use of technology grows globally, U.S. consumers fail to know how to dispose of their batteries properly. New research from Ascend Elements explores what Americans think about EV technology and its lifecycle. The company asked 1,004 American consumers about their perceptions of electric vehicles. An independent research firm was hired to solicit and collect responses.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Battery Corrosion in Your Home Electronics
Technology powers our lives, which is why it's important to keep all of our devices in tip-top shape. This includes giving even the smallest devices, like remote controls and mouses, some regular maintenance, too. After all, these tiny but mighty appliances are the gateways to our TVs and laptops and deserve our attention—especially if they are powered by replaceable batteries.
conceptcarz.com
Ford Announces New Solar Power Plant as Further Step Towards Achieving Ambitious Sustainability Targets
•New solar power plant in Valencia is further step towards Ford's target to be carbon neutral across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035. •Ford Almussafes vehicle manufacturing facility installed 2.8 megawatts of photovoltaic electricity power, increasing by 2.2 megawatts in coming months. •Expansion of current photovoltaic...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will "underperform in coming years," Bank of America said.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
takeitcool.com
Nickel Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Nickel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Nickel. Report Features Details. Product Name Nickel. Process Included. Nickel Production Process From Sulphide Ore. Nickel Production Process From...
heckhome.com
Best Solar Companies Near Me: How To Choose the Right Solar Installer
Did you know that close to 3 percent of the energy produced in the United States of America comes from solar panels? Working with a solar company to get solar panels installed on your roof is a great way to provide sustainable energy to your household without causing harm to the environment. You have more options than ever when it comes to a solar installer.
PV Tech
JA Solar supplies 1.6 million PV modules to Samsung C&T for Qatari project
Module manufacturer JA Solar has signed a PV module supply agreement with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Samsung C&T for a PV power plant project in Qatar. Under this supply agreement, JA Solar will provide more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules – which apply the p-type Percium+ cell...
takeitcool.com
Polycarbonate Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Polycarbonate Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Polycarbonate. Report Features Details. Product Name Polycarbonate. Process Included. Polycarbonate Production from Bisphenol A (BPA or Bis-A) and Diphenyl...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Longroad Energy begins construction of its largest solar-plus-storage project
Longroad Energy, a renewable energy developer, announced the financial close and commencement of construction of the Sun Streams 3 project. Located in Maricopa County, Arizona, the 285 MWdc solar and 215 MWac / 860 MWh storage project will be the largest solar-plus-storage project in Longroad’s operational portfolio. “Arizona is...
PV Tech
Q&A: Aurora Solar on how AI-powered software can reduce soft costs for residential PV
Despite a slowdown in the deployment of solar PV in the US during Q3 due to supply chain constraints – which are expected to continue until the second half of 2023 – and supply bottlenecks, the residential market remained strong as interest from consumers to gain energy independence grows while retail power prices increase.
flowerthere.com
5 Benefits of Adding Solar Energy to Your Brand New Home
Solar powered energy offers a number of advantages for home and business owners alike. Adding solar panels can save you money, but it also has the potential to protect the environment. As a new homeowner, you’re in the position to make a number of lifestyle changes. Now is the perfect time to consider reaping the rewards solar offers for yourself. Here are just five benefits of adding solar energy to your brand new home for your consideration.
Asahi Kasei collaborates on development of recycling technology for inexpensive, high-quality carbon fiber
NEW YORK & DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Asahi Kasei, a diversified Japanese multinational company, has developed a new technology for recycling carbon fiber plastic compounds together with the National Institute of Technology, Kitakyushu College and Tokyo University of Science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005237/en/ Asahi Kasei’s method of recycling carbon fiber enables CFRP and CFRTP waste to be decomposed efficiently and inexpensively so that it yields seamless, continuous strands of carbon fiber that retain the same strength and other properties of the original material. (Photo: Business Wire)
Engadget
Researchers find a more sustainable way to grow crops under solar panels
Researchers say they have determined a way to make agrivoltaics — the process of growing crops underneath — more efficient. They found that red wavelengths are more efficient for growing plants, while the blue part of the spectrum is better for producing solar energy. Solar panels that only allow red wavelengths of light to pass through could enable farmers to grow food more productively while generating power at the same time.
Recycling Today
PyroGenesis signs emissions reduction contract with battery recycler
A company that develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, Montreal-based PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has announced that it has signed a contract with a North American lithium-ion battery recycler through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas. Under the scope of the contract, Pyro Green-Gas...
Comments / 0