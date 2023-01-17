Read full article on original website
Rick Beier formally appointed TRF fire chief
by April Scheinoha Reporter The Thief River Falls City Council made it official at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Merlyn Lindemoen, 67
Newfolden - Merlyn Lindemoen, of Newfolden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, at the age of 67
Sherman Plante, 86
Red Lake Falls - Sherman Plante, 86, of Red Lake Falls passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile. Mass of Chri
Deborah Derouin, 62
Red Lake Falls - Deborah Derouin of Red lake Falls passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at McIntosh Senior Living. Deborah Parker was born on Mar
Kevin Olsen, 54
Holt - Kevin Olsen, 54, of Holt, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his mother’s home in Viking. A graveside service and visi
