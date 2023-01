Jan. 18—A Duryea woman was sentenced Wednesday to nine to 23 1/2 months in the Lackawanna County Prison on a weapons-related charge. Nicole Cristina Kroll, 35, who has already spent about seven months in the county jail, will be allowed to serve the balance of her term on house arrest, Judge Andy Jarbola said in handing down the sentence.

DURYEA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO