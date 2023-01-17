Read full article on original website
Rick Beier formally appointed TRF fire chief
by April Scheinoha Reporter The Thief River Falls City Council made it official at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Ramsey Co. attorney’s office reviews cases where former medical examiner testified, investigated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s office is investigating dozens of cases involving the testimony or investigation of former medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee. Last week, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office was vacating the murder conviction of a man who was sent...
Doris LaJambe, 101
Bemidji - Doris LaJambe, 101, of Bemidji, formerly of Oklee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Havenwood Care Center in Bemidji
Sherman Plante, 86
Red Lake Falls - Sherman Plante, 86, of Red Lake Falls passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile. Mass of Chri
Suspect arrested in Brickhouse Restaurant vandalism
ROSEAU, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Owners of the Brickhouse Restaurant, Bar & Patio say that an arrest has been made in their case of vandalism that occurred earlier this week. At this time it is still unknown who was arrested in connection to the crime. Valley News Live...
