Hasbrouck Heights Again Offers Weekly Hot Meals to Residents

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights began offering hot meals to residents in need again this year. The weekly event started Thursday, January 12 and will continue on Thursdays for six weeks at Borough Hall.

The outreach is a collaborative effort between the Hasbrouck Heights Food Pantry, Feed the Frontlines and Bergen County Food Security Task Force, according to Steven Reyngoudt. It is funded by the HealthBarn Foundation through grants from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Sustain and Serve program.

Through the partnership, the borough began offering to hot meals in 2021. In September 2022, the HealthBarn Foundation received a one million dollar grant to continue the program.

There will be 100 hot, nutritionally balanced meals available. Pick up is between 5 and 6 p.m. in the Senior Center. It is a first come, first served basis. Seniors can request to be placed on a hot meal delivery list.

Residents with questions can email Reyngoudt at Sreyngoudt@gmail.com or Councilperson Susan McGuire, councilwomanmcguire@hasbrouck-heightsnj.org, or Councilman Christopher Hillmann, councilmanhillmann@hasbrouck-heightsnj.org.



