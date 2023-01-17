ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Hasbrouck Heights Again Offers Weekly Hot Meals to Residents

By Faith Ballantine-Armonaitis
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights began offering hot meals to residents in need again this year. The weekly event started Thursday, January 12 and will continue on Thursdays for six weeks at Borough Hall.

The outreach is a collaborative effort between the Hasbrouck Heights Food Pantry, Feed the Frontlines and Bergen County Food Security Task Force, according to Steven Reyngoudt. It is funded by the HealthBarn Foundation through grants from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority's Sustain and Serve program.

Through the partnership, the borough began offering to hot meals in 2021. In September 2022, the HealthBarn Foundation received a one million dollar grant to continue the program.

There will be 100 hot, nutritionally balanced meals available. Pick up is between 5 and 6 p.m. in the Senior Center. It is a first come, first served basis. Seniors can request to be placed on a hot meal delivery list.

Residents with questions can email Reyngoudt at Sreyngoudt@gmail.com or Councilperson Susan McGuire, councilwomanmcguire@hasbrouck-heightsnj.org, or Councilman Christopher Hillmann, councilmanhillmann@hasbrouck-heightsnj.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoxqF_0kIZMSk800

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Macy's Joins with BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood to District Coats

About 750 winter coats along with hats and gloves were distributed free of charge to Newark's South Ward families through the third annual coat giveaway hosted by BRICK Education Network and South Ward Promise Neighborhood in partnership with Macy’s. “Seeing families leave our pop-up shop with quality coats, hats and gloves is truly heartwarming," said Dominique Lee, founder and CEO of BRICK Education Network. "This event reinforces South Ward Promise Neighborhood’s commitment to service our community’s needs all year long." A Macy’s pop-up shop was set up at Greater Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, and community members had a full...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association Local 3 Make Donation at Monthly Meeting

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Thursday, Jan 19, the Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association of Union/Somerset Counties donated a check of $300.00 to A Partnership for Change at their monthly meeting held at Kenilworth's VFW Post 2230. APFC is a New Jersey-based private, non-profit organization is dedicated to ending family abuse and intimate partner violence. APFC provides crisis intervention, violence, teen dating, counseling and referral to victims within their programs. At the meeting three speakers from the organization came up to discuss their program and after the donation was presented.   Related Articles: Retired Policemen and Firemen’s Association Local 3 Supports Red Ribbon Week Retired Policemen and Firemen's Association of Union and Somerset Counties Local 3 Makes Generous Donation at Monthly Meeting   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Milltown PTO Holding Super 50/50

MILLTOWN, NJ - The Milltown PTO is holding a Super 50/50 this winter. Tickets are $25 each and there will be only one grand prize winner chosen. A total of 500 tickets will be sold. If all the tickets are sold, the grand prize winner is looking at a prize of $6250. In the event all 500 tickets are not sold, the grand prize winner will receive 50 percent of the total collected.  All the proceeds from the Super 50/50 go to support the purchase of educational materials, instructional support, technology upgrades, mini-grants and book fairs for the Parkview and Joyce...
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Receives $180K Grant from Essex County for Infrastructure Improvements, Community Programs and Building Renovations

CEDAR GROVE, NJ – Township of Nutley Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli accepted a grant of $180,825 from Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. for infrastructure improvements, community programs and building renovations Thursday.  The grant was part of $5.8 million in community development block grants and emergency solution grants announced on Thurs. Jan. 19. Overall, DiVincenzo and Essex County Department of Economic Development, Training and Employment Director Anibal Ramos presented grants to 10 municipalities and 28 community organizations in the county.  The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.         
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus to Boost Waste Pump Infrastructure Through State Funding

PARAMUS, NJ - The Borough Council passed a resolution on Tuesday night accepting a proposal for the town’s largest water pumping station to have its engineering design updated. The proposal by Alaimo Group Engineering passed on the condition that it will not exceed $645,000 in cost, and the town is applying for funding from the state, according to Borough Administrator Hector Olmo. “The objective is to fix that one and then to go out to I Bank [Infrastructure Bank] to try and find funding through I Bank, which is through the state, to fix four other ones,” Olmo explained. Olmo explained that while the...
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Rotary to hold Corks & Forks - Wine, Beer and Food Tasting Event

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Sample the cuisine of the best restaurants in the Lehigh Valley Area and support the Phillipsburg Rotarians at this year's Corks and Forks event.  The Phillipsburg Rotary has announced their annual event called 'Corks and Forks' at Flynn's on the Hill in Phillipsburg, NJ will take place May 1, 2023 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. If you operate a food, dessert or business serving the area, Corks and Forks will get you in front of over 150 attendees who enjoy food, beverages and support the Rotary Club, as well as the organizations they in turn support. Local Lehigh Valley businesses may supply a...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Red Bank Planning Board – Public Presentation of 2023 Draft Master Plan

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board will hold their regular meeting on Monday, January 23, 7:00pm, at Borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street. 2023 Draft Master Plan Presentation Consulting companies BFJ Planning and FHI Studios will present to the Planning Board, the 2023 Draft Master Plan. Formal action may be taken by the Board to adopt the plan. Prior to the meeting, the public is invited to offer any comments, questions or suggestions by contacting Shawna Ebanks, Director of Community Development, via email: sebanks@redbanknj.org, or call 732-858-8352. To review the Draft of the Master Plan, click HERE. Resolutions Up for Approval on Agenda: Cannabis Cultivator Facility The approval of...
RED BANK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lions Club Announces 'Illuminate Somers' Winners

SOMERS, N.Y. - The Somers Lions Club is pleased to announce the winners of the recent Illuminate Somers contest. On Dec.16, hundreds of Somers residents took a tour of holiday decoration displays around town in their cars, led by the Somers Highway Department. They received hot chocolate, maps and a visit from Santa Claus as they lined up at Reis Park before the tour. A panel of judges evaluated all submitted entries and determined winners in several categories. Each will receive a gift card. Best Overall Decorations Norton Family, 3 Wellington Lane Brightest/Most Colorful Decorations Ondrovic Family, 6 Deans Bridge Road Most Original/Creative Decorations DeFeo Family, 13 Chambers Drive Best Figurines/Inflatables Dellaripa Family, 2532 Quaker Church Road Best Classic Decorations Baker Family, 7 Lounsbury Drive Additionally, the community voted on a “Community Choice” decoration award. There was a tie between 1 Somerset Drive and 5 Richard Somers Road. Each will receive a gift card. Thanks to everyone who participated, either by entering their decorated homes, going on the tour and/or voting. And a special thanks to the Somers Highway Department, Somers Police and the Somers Leos Club, who were instrumental in making the evening a success, despite less than ideal weather conditions.     
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District Votes to Switch from YMCA for Before- and After-Care Services

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ – Parents of students in the Scotch Plains-Fanwood SPFK12 school district who use in-school before- and after-care programs run by the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA were stunned this week to learn that the district is opting to go another route and has contracted with Right at School for the services. Right at School is a privately held company backed by a Chicago-based private equity firm. According to its website, Right at School offers on-site before and after-care programs as well as summer camps and break camps. The company says that it has grown from serving around 200 students per day in 2011 to...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Make It a Habit: New Burger Restaurant Opens on Route 18

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - For starters, it's the only place in town where you can get a Santa Barbara burger with the works - avocado, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions on buttery Texas toast.  To be honest, it was worth waiting for! Next time, perhaps, a side of the tempura green beans... The Habit Burger Grill opened on Route 18 yesterday with an official ribbon-cutting and lots of positive vibes from local officials.  Making this their 15th location in New Jersey, the newest Habit Burger is located at 751 Rte 18 South, right in front of JCPenney's at the Brunswick Square Mall. Mayor Brad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that its Division of Housing and Community Resources has begun accepting pre-applications for the waiting list for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program on January 17, 2023. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre­ applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide.    Interested individuals should submit a preliminary application online between 9 a.m. January 17 and 5 p.m. on February 3 to be entered into a lottery to get on...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

When are Plainfield Zoning Board Meetings Held in 2023?

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment held its reorganization at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center Wednesday where members voted to reinstall Alejandro Ruiz as chairman. Nancy Jordan was selected to act as vice chair, replacing Robert Graham, who is now a councilperson representing the First Ward. The board also finalized its 2023 calendar; members will convene on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., except in February when they will meet on the second Wednesday. Wednesday, Feb. 8 Wednesday, March 1 Wednesday, April 5 Wednesday, May 3 Wednesday, June 7 Wednesday, July 5 Wednesday, Aug. 2 Wednesday, Sept. 6 Wednesday, Oct. 4 Wednesday, Nov. 1 Wednesday, Dec. 6. Discussion prior to adjournment centered on moving the meetings to municipal court/council chambers at 325 Watchung Ave. There is a better audio set-up, it was noted, at the municipal court — it had been difficult to hear the board and speakers who came to the microphone at the PPAC — and the possibility of meetings being livestreamed on the PCTV YouTube channel was broached. A decision was not finalized, but be sure to check the TAPinto Plainfield event calendar because all the details will be posted there once available.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cedar Grove Resident Makes Centenary University Dean’s List

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — Three residents of Essex County qualified for the Centenary University Dean's List for Fall 2022. Rebecca E. Kaplan of Cedar Grove was one of just three students from Essex County to earn the distinction. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Queen City Pop-Up Shop featuring Plainfield businesses debuts at ‘from HERE’

PLAINFIELD, NJ — ‘from HERE’, your neighborhood workspace, has launched a series of pop-up shops in sponsorship with The Plainfield Special Improvement District. The purpose is to showcase new products and a mix of services being offered by the businesses in the Plainfield-based accelerator program that launched in September 2022. The first of three pop-up shops is scheduled for Thursday, January 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 108 Watchung Avenue, which is from HERE’s ‘The Queen City’ venue. The pop-up shops are sponsored by The Plainfield Special Improvement District, the non-profit organization that is tasked with promoting prosperity in the...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Michelin Restaurant Opens New Location in Montclair

A new Chinese fusion restaurant has opened in Montclair, bringing with it a delicious menu and international recognition. Jiang-Nin, located at 379 Bloomfield Avenue, opened in early January 2023. The restaurant is known for its Chinese fusion dishes that are prepared with traditional recipes and seasonal updates. In 2022, the restaurant was named to the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, an acknowledgement of the restaurant’s high-quality food and dining experience. Read on to learn more about Jiang-Nin.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ

NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Infinite Care Rehabilitation Centers: Extraordinary Recovery and Healing.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ: Infinite Care with a network of locations across New York, New Jersey and Florida, will soon be expanding their extraordinary recovery care into Monmouth County, NJ.  As an established and leading chain of top quality rehabilitation centers, Infinite Care's proven treatment programs provide the best balance of physical and emotional care for your loved one when they need it most. Infinite Care understands that keeping residents engaged and socially active during the healing and recovery process is key to the overall success of resuming the person's normal way of life. However, after a significant change in health, it’s only natural for one to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Buns N Shakes: Owners Hope New Restaurant on Church Street is a Smash

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The owners of New Brunswick’s newest restaurant hope to stand out in a crowded smashed burger landscape by serving up singles, doubles and triples with fun, delicious twists. Co-owners Ahmed Ewida and Hoaataz Elkot, who opened the doors at Buns N Shakes at 112 Church St. about a month ago, have concocted such luscious creations as the Smashcheetos (a burger with crunchy Cheetos, lettuce and tomato) and the Smashmac (a burger with macaroni and cheese, beef bacon bites and barbecue sauce. They can be paired with an order of Hot Honey Chicken Fries (crispy fries topped with homemade Cheez...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy