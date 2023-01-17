Read full article on original website
Related
Anti-tank weapon seized from passenger’s baggage at Texas airport
A bazooka-like weapon powerful enough to take down a military tank was seized from a passenger’s checked baggage in Texas because the traveler had failed to declare the weapon to authorities, the Transportation Security Administration said. The 84 mm caliber anti-tank rifle was discovered Monday by TSA screeners checking bags at San Antonio International Airport, the agency tweeted. The firearm is similar to an M3 Carl Gustaf and can be legally owned in the Lone Star State, although it requires an extensive background check. The TSA does allow guns on planes, but only if they are in checked bags. Any traveler with...
The 10 airports where TSA found the most guns in 2022
From a pen gun to a gun shoved inside a raw chicken, TSA says they found a record number of firearms in carry-on bags last year.
TSA finds undeclared 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage at Texas airport
Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated what appears to be an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. The owner did not declare the weapon, which is required when flying.
TSA found record number of guns at airports in 2022, but O'Hare and Midway saw fewer firearms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Transportation Security Administration officers caught a record number of guns at airport checkpoints in the U.S. in 2022.TSA officers caught 6,542 firearms at airport checkpoints last year, breaking the previous record of 5,972 firearms stopped at airports in 2021. According to the TSA, 88% of those firearms were loaded.While the number of guns caught at TSA checkpoints nationwide was up last year, both O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport saw slight declines in the number of firearms stopped at security checkpoints. TSA officers caught 85 guns at O'Hare and 38 at Midway in 2022, compared to...
These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers
Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country. The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing […]
American Airlines flight carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Moderate turbulence" left several passengers sick on a flight to Philadelphia International Airport, American Airlines officials confirmed with CBS Philadelphia. Crews from the Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to PHL for the flight's arrival to check on the passengers who reported being ill and vomiting. "The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
Man Busted After Allegedly Entering Jet, Stealing Airport Vehicles
A man was arrested after jumping over an airport’s razor wire fence and getting inside a parked airliner, according to a report. The major security breach occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 6, according to WXIA-TV. After getting into the airport’s perimeter, the suspect managed to drive around in two Delta Airline F150 trucks and climb the stairs and go inside of a Southwest jet, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The alleged trespasser was said to have come face to face with an employee inside the jet’s cockpit before exiting the aircraft and ultimately being arrested. In a statement to Fox 5, Hartsfield-Jackson said airport employees had “followed protocol” during the incident. “[They] challenged the suspect to present his authorized credential, reported him to 911, maintained a safe distance while keeping him in sight and provided information to Atlanta Police officers responding to the incident,” the statement added.Read it at Fox 5 Atlanta
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA). The affected system is designed to alert pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and...
TSA confiscated record number of guns from air travelers in 2022
Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated more than 6,542 firearms from airport passengers in 2022 – the highest number recorded since the agency's inception. Of those guns taken at airport security checkpoints, 88% were loaded, the agency announced Tuesday. The confiscations by TSA mark a nearly 10% increase over the 5,972 firearms seized in 2021, which was also a record. The agency announced in December that it was raising the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation from $13,910 to $14,950. These were the airports with the largest number of guns confiscated last year.Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 448Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 385George Bush Intercontinental...
Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief
(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
Planes Collide Following Near Miss atSame Airport Earlier This Week
Air travel has gotten off to a rocky start in 2023 and the issues have been industry-wide.
Jalopnik
TSA Says No to Snakes on a Plane After Florida Woman Tries to Bring Boa on Board
Emotional support animals have been somewhat controversial as of late, especially when it comes to defining what that support animal is. Typically we think the cuddly route, like a fluffy little dog, a mini horse or maybe even a penguin. But what about a giant snake? What is the limit for an emotional support animal? Well, the TSA deemed large snakes as one of those limits, as one Florida woman tried to get past security with her four-foot “support” boa constrictor in her carry-on bag.
TSA Busts Florida Woman For Trying To Bring Boa Constrictor On Flight
The traveler claims the huge snake was her emotional support animal.
BBC
Why did FAA ground flights across the US?
Grounding of domestic flights across the US on Wednesday was caused by a relatively obscure system called Notice to Air Missions (Notam), a vital air safety tool. It is separate from the air traffic control system and warns pilots about hazards along the route. The system flags everything from flocks...
All U.S. Flights Grounded, Thousands Stranded at Airport & on Tarmac￼
On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the country due to a failure with its NOTAM system. The failed system, which allows pilots to access flight plans, has left thousands of Americans stranded on the tarmac and in airports nationwide. Officials state flights will remain grounded until at least 9 a.m. EST.
NBC New York
JetBlue Flight Bumps Plane at JFK, 2nd Unusual Incident in Days
A JetBlue flight from New York to Puerto Rico bumped into another plane in the gate area on Wednesday, the second time in a matter of days that two planes experienced an unusual incident at JFK Airport. Flight 1603 "came into light contact with a parked unoccupied aircraft during pushback,"...
TSA’s ‘No Fly List’ Data Left Up for Grabs on Unprotected Server: Report
A Swiss hacker stumbled across an unprotected server maintained by a U.S. national airline that included the private information of “hundreds of thousands” of people registered on the American government’s federal “No Fly List” and terrorism database, according to the Daily Dot. The identities of nearly 1,000 employees with the airline, CommuteAir, were also compromised, the outlet reported. The hacker, maia arson crimew, told the Daily Dot that the exposed infrastructure could have allowed a bad actor to “completely own” the airline. The server was taken offline prior to publication, after the Daily Dot flagged it to CommuteAir, which told the outlet in a statement that the server was used for testing and development purposes. In its own statement, the TSA said that it was “aware of a potential cybersecurity incident with CommuteAir, and we are investigating in coordination with our federal partners.”Read it at Daily Dot
msn.com
Biden gets pushback over TSA airport face scanners
While gas stoves are heating up all the headlines, the Biden administration faces another regulation controversy that could affect the people's everyday lives, this time at the airport. In December, the Transportation Security Administration began rolling out technology that allows airline passengers to have their faces scanned at the checkpoint...
Inside a Homeland Security raid that uncovered possible fentanyl chemicals
Tucson, Arizona — Before dawn on Thursday, Homeland Security agents huddled to brief on a raid in a quiet residential neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona. The target was a house where suspects possibly tied to fentanyl distribution allegedly operate. "We're looking for potential precursor chemicals," said Christian Webster, assistant special...
