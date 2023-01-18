ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

HCC redistricting: Third Ward residents voice concerns

Following up the meeting she called and led last November, HCC trustee Dr. Reagan Flowers held another HCC Redistricting Community Forum Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 to reiterate the point that an issue some consider a boring and inconsequential has the potential to open the door for the future erosion of Houston’s Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)

Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West

Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
KHOU

HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager

Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
HOUSTON, TX
PLANetizen

Houston Reopens Affordable Housing Wait List

Starting on January 15, Houston residents seeking housing assistance can apply for public housing through the Houston Housing Authority (HHA). The application is open until February 15, according to a report from ABC 13. The HHA is tasked with providing “decent and safe rental apartments for eligible low-moderate-income individuals, families,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston community members hold vigil for in-custody jail deaths

Houstonians hosted a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 15, to honor the 27 people who died in the Harris County Jail in 2022 and the two additional in-custody deaths recorded at the jail in the first month of 2023. Houston organization Jail House Justice organized the remembrance outside the county jail...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

PVAMU dropout returns reveal new art innovation hub on campus

Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma Lota...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy