Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
KHOU 11 Investigates takes a close look at fighting numbers at Greater Houston schools
KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Cheryl Mercedes takes a look at what's being done to combat fighting at Greater Houston schools. Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about...
defendernetwork.com
HCC redistricting: Third Ward residents voice concerns
Following up the meeting she called and led last November, HCC trustee Dr. Reagan Flowers held another HCC Redistricting Community Forum Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 to reiterate the point that an issue some consider a boring and inconsequential has the potential to open the door for the future erosion of Houston’s Third Ward.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Expanding I-45 between Houston and Conroe (Jan. 18, 2023)
Houston Matters begins at 9 a.m. CT on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters. On Wednesday’s show: Residents have several opportunities this week to weigh in on proposed plans to expand a section of I-45 — but not the stretch you’re thinking of. While there’s been plenty of opposition to a plan to expand a section closer to downtown, we learn about some opposition to potential changes to a stretch of I-45 between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 in Conroe.
houstonpublicmedia.org
This development firm wants to make Houston’s East End area a car-free neighborhood
Getting by without a car in Houston can be a challenge. The city has been a car-centric one for much of its modern history and while public transit options continue to grow, it’s still not a place that most people think of as extremely walkable. One development company wants...
thekatynews.com
Tesla And H-E-B Expanding into Empire West
Mike Barnes, EDC Coordinator for Brookshire, confirmed 1.03 million sq. ft. has been leased by Tesla and 300,000 sq. ft. by HEB in the second phase of Empire West Business Park. Empire is located just east of Brookshire, between I-10 and Highway 90. Tesla signed a lease late last year...
KHOU
HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
Houston Mayor Turner receives winnings from Astros with proceeds going to charity
"The City of Houston and baseball fans will never get tired of celebrating the Houston Astros and the 2022 World Series Championship. I am grateful to Mayor Kenney for following through on our friendly wager and especially for donating to a Houston-based organization with a mission to end childhood hunger." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
cw39.com
Classic Houston Mexican restaurant in Third Ward to close its doors in March
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An iconic Houston Tex-Mex restaurant will soon serve its final order of enchiladas and margaritas. Spanish Village, located on 4720 Almeda Road in Third Ward, will close on March 31. First slated for closure in 2021, owner Steven Rogers has kept the restaurant open while he...
How Houston's The Original Ninfa's on Navigation got so famous
Ninfa's fajitas are a key part of Houston's food lore.
Houston Chronicle
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner collects on Astros World Series wager
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale cashed in on his $75 million World Series bet in November. On Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner received his payment from a friendly wager with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. Turner accepted his winnings following the Astros' World Series victory as the two mayors...
wbrz.com
Southern University students among those hurt in deadly shooting at Houston club
HOUSTON - A pair of Southern University students were among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend. Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.
PLANetizen
Houston Reopens Affordable Housing Wait List
Starting on January 15, Houston residents seeking housing assistance can apply for public housing through the Houston Housing Authority (HHA). The application is open until February 15, according to a report from ABC 13. The HHA is tasked with providing “decent and safe rental apartments for eligible low-moderate-income individuals, families,...
cw39.com
North Houston Walmart employee admits to taking over $20,000 from registers, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman accused of stealing cash from the registers from the Walmart she worked at was arrested by Harris County constable deputies. Elisha Minter, 42, was arrested and charged with felony theft after deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call last Saturday from a Walmart located on the 24800 block of Aldine Westfield Road.
Houston Chronicle
Houston community members hold vigil for in-custody jail deaths
Houstonians hosted a vigil on Sunday, Jan. 15, to honor the 27 people who died in the Harris County Jail in 2022 and the two additional in-custody deaths recorded at the jail in the first month of 2023. Houston organization Jail House Justice organized the remembrance outside the county jail...
fox26houston.com
Mayor Turner, Andre Johnson, Carl Lewis and Elvin Hayes among those featured at MLK Day Parade
HOUSTON - Houston hosted two parades to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday. For many Houston families like Jasmine Wright and her kids, attending the annual MLK Day Parade downtown is a tradition passed along for generations.
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
Essence
Attorney And Chef Waymond Wesley Is Getting Cooked For His Colorist Comments
"Black b**ches make for good punching bags," Harris County District Attorney Waymond Wesley tweeted, among other racist and sexist remarks. A district attorney for Harris County– which covers Houston, Texas– is catching heat for sexist and racist Twitter posts he made that insulted Black women. If a cooking...
Fort Bend ISD trustee positions up for election in May
Fort Bend ISD trustee candidate applications are now open. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now open for the Fort Bend ISD election to be held this spring. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
defendernetwork.com
PVAMU dropout returns reveal new art innovation hub on campus
Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma Lota...
Comments / 0