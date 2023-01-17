Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Nutley, loses to West Essex
BLOOMFIED, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley High School 41-38 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Nutley. Stella Schmidt had 12 points and four rebounds; Aniya Brown had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Maya Mickens had 7 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots; Gabrielle Kot had 7 points; and Nyra Brown had 3 points and 11 rebounds for the Bengals.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoying fine season this winter
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball team is enjoying a fine season. The Buccaneers had a four-game winning streak through Wednesday, Jan. 18, to improve to an impressive 9-2 overall record, including 9-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division. Belleville defeated Weequahic High School of...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys step team wins first-place prize
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The award-winning West Orange High School AB-Salute boys step team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders. Next up is...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS wrestling team wins its tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School wrestling team, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, is enjoying a successful season. Belleville hosted and won its fourth annual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Bucs finished first out of 12 high schools. Belleville had four individual champions in the tournament:...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS bowling teams roll to success
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls bowling teams, under head coach Frank Sasso, are enjoying fine seasons this winter. The girls team was in first place in the Super Essex Conference–American Division with a 61-2 record entering the week of Jan. 15. The girls finished in second place in the Westfield.
essexnewsdaily.com
SOMA community comes together to celebrate King’s legacy
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration returned in person to the Columbia High School auditorium for the first time in three years, bringing the community together to celebrate the holiday. The keynote speaker was Robt Martin Seda-Schreiber, chief activist at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice in Princeton; local leaders also spoke, and the CHS Special Dance Co. and CHS Chorus performed.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield library preserves our history
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — With funding from county and state sources, the Bloomfield Public Library continues to preserve its special collections for future generations. The grant money has been put to good use by BPL librarian Lisa Cohn. Provided this year, $6,000 will be used to buy archival supplies to preserve and house paper documents.
essexnewsdaily.com
Orange and East Orange address Freeway Drive safety concerns in joint conference
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Driver and road safety on Freeway Drive in East Orange and Orange was the topic of a press conference held by Assemblywoman Britnee N. Timberlake on Thursday, Jan. 12, in East Orange in collaboration with East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green, Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren, Orange Councilwoman Adrienne Wooten and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.
essexnewsdaily.com
35-year-old man stabbed to death in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal stabbing of Haleem Youngblood, 35, of Irvington, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 18 at 2:03 a.m., Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside...
essexnewsdaily.com
Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
essexnewsdaily.com
Social justice advocates recognized at West Orange MLK ceremony
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange honored members of the community who have made an impact on social justice at this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony at Liberty Middle School on Jan. 16. Guests included West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney, United Asian Voices of West Orange representative Fannie Chan Jarvis, St. Cloud diversity council co–Vice President Jessica Harrell, and GrassROOTS Community Foundation founder and President Janice Johnson Dias. Performances by the West Orange High School step team and St. Cloud Elementary School choir accompanied the celebration.
essexnewsdaily.com
Cooperman Barnabas ranked 1st in state for pulmonary care, cardiology and gastrointestinal surgery
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Three RWJBarnabas Health facilities rank among the top five in New Jersey across various specialty care areas according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The facilities recognized include Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.
essexnewsdaily.com
Civil Air Patrol squadron plans open house for teens interested in aviation, aerospace
FAIRFIELD, NJ — The Curtiss-Wright Composite Squadron, a local unit of Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the American Red Cross, 209 Fairfield Road in Fairfield. According to the squadron’s commander, Lt. Col. Carol McCloud, the entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP’s cadet program for youths ages 12 to 18 years old.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bookstore patrons donate more than 850 books to Reading Buddies
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The RSVP Center of Essex and Hudson Counties, a program of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, recently received more than 850 books as the beneficiary of Barnes & Noble Livingston’s annual holiday book drive in December. Books collected will benefit RSVP’s Reading Buddies program, which matches older adult volunteers with elementary school students. Volunteers are reading both virtually and in person this year to improve reading comprehension skills and form an intergenerational bond with their students.
essexnewsdaily.com
Three original one-acts about desire, deceit, delusion to premier in Montclair
“Reclaim the Woods”: Lori and Vincent seem to be a typical happy couple residing in the middle of the woods in rural upstate New York, but everything is not as it appears. “Mother and Teresa”: The relationship between two women living in the church rectory of St. Teresa of Pensacola becomes strained when one has a desire to change her life.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers arrest five for drugs
NEWARK, NJ — On Jan. 17 at 11:25 a.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Office’s Bureau of Narcotics and Tactical Response Team executed a court-ordered search warrant on North 9th Street in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of five people: Kareem W. Koon, 44, of East Orange; Jamar Horne, 44, of East Orange; Alkadair V. Ports, 26, of Newark; Jerome Logan, 41, of Fords; and Robert Walton, 42, of Rahway. During the search, more than 400 vials of crack cocaine and approximately 200 decks of heroin were seized, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the ECSO.
essexnewsdaily.com
Fairfield tax preparer charged with conspiracy to defraud, identity theft
NEWARK, NJ — A New Jersey tax preparer and an Arizona man were charged for their roles in conspiracies to commit wire fraud and defraud the IRS, and for aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Jan. 18. Omar Khater, 32, of Fairfield, and Walid Khater, 37,...
