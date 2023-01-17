ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

‘Sweetheart deal’

In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
New health officer named

FRIDAY, Jan. 20 — Dr. Adnike Shoyinka, the medical director of the Ingham County Health. Department, will succeed Health Officer Linda Vail as department head. She was appointed by the county Board of Commissioners late last year, Vail and Ingham. County Commissioner Todd Tennis confirmed yesterday. Vail announced last...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
HealthSource Saginaw to end outpatient program in March

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Close to 500 people will be searching for a new therapist or psychiatrist after HealthSource Saginaw ends its behavioral professional outpatient services Friday, March 31, officials with the organization said. HealthSource Saginaw Executive Services and Communications Director Wendy Dornseifer said the move was being made...
SAGINAW, MI
Flint nonprofit in danger of eviction

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The House of Esther, an organization dedicated to educating pregnant teens and young women while providing a roof over their heads, is in danger of eviction. A back-and-forth over back taxes and who has rights to the property is generating confusion about the fate of the...
FLINT, MI

