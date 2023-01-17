Read full article on original website
Man arrested at Flint council meeting threatened to ‘martyr himself’ there, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI -- A man arrested in City Hall this week had threatened to “martyr himself” there during a City Council meeting and has been charged in a warrant with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Genesee County...
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Sweetheart deal’
In every step of Shiawassee County Sheriff Douglas Chapman’s drunk driving case, he got break after break, resulting in what one judge called a “sweetheart” deal. The deal was criticized by Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in a phone interview. She laid the blame for the deal at the feet of retired Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.
abc12.com
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
‘It’s just horrific.’ Jackson County woman loses 3 children, 2 grandchildren in one year
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Patty Kerton has lost three children and two grandchildren in the past year, and the strain of those deaths, both emotionally and financially, has only gotten worse. “Financially, we’re drowning -- literally we’re drowning,” Kerton said. The first in what would become a...
Scuffle breaks out at Ann Arbor courthouse during murder sentencing
ANN ARBOR, MI - After a hiatus due to a fight between families, the man linked to a murder at an Ypsilanti Township gas station from May was sentenced Thursday to 15 to 35 years in prison. Devion Christopher Brooks, 19, was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the...
lansingcitypulse.com
New health officer named
FRIDAY, Jan. 20 — Dr. Adnike Shoyinka, the medical director of the Ingham County Health. Department, will succeed Health Officer Linda Vail as department head. She was appointed by the county Board of Commissioners late last year, Vail and Ingham. County Commissioner Todd Tennis confirmed yesterday. Vail announced last...
Ex-Covenant HealthCare employee accused of embezzling $24K takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A former Covenant HealthCare employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from the hospital, though she has the chance to avoid the felony staining her record. Rachel A. Reinbold, 38, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and...
Homelessness count taking place in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw is participating in a statewide effort to measure homelessness across Michigan. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers, SC-CHAP, in association with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time, PIT, Homeless Count. Trained volunteers will count and...
Michigan State Police disband motorcycle unit for operational & safety reasons
It is a historic change for the Michigan State Police. For generations, police have used motorcycles to patrol and respond to crimes. Now the MSP motorcycle unit is being disbanded.
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
Saginaw man charged in drive-by shooting, brass knuckle beating, accepts plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of shooting another man, then beating beat him with brass knuckles and robbing him the following month, has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s unlikely to face prison time. Pedro Juarez III, 38, on Jan. 18 appeared before Saginaw...
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
HealthSource Saginaw to end outpatient program in March
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Close to 500 people will be searching for a new therapist or psychiatrist after HealthSource Saginaw ends its behavioral professional outpatient services Friday, March 31, officials with the organization said. HealthSource Saginaw Executive Services and Communications Director Wendy Dornseifer said the move was being made...
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
WNEM
Flint nonprofit in danger of eviction
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The House of Esther, an organization dedicated to educating pregnant teens and young women while providing a roof over their heads, is in danger of eviction. A back-and-forth over back taxes and who has rights to the property is generating confusion about the fate of the...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Detroit News
Family of Flint security guard killed at Family Dollar over mask mandate says justice 'served'
On the same day her husband's killers were sentenced to life in prison without parole, Latryna Sims declared in all capital letters on an online fundraising page: "JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED." Sims' husband, Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of nine from Genesee County, was working as a security guard at...
