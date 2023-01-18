ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cost of living: Rents and house prices continue to rise

House prices and rents continued to rise late last year, official data shows, but experts predict a slowdown. Rent in properties owned by private landlords increased at the highest level since comparable records began seven years ago. And while house prices were still rising in the year to November, the...
The Center Square

Americans feel the pain of higher housing costs

(The Center Square) – Americans are feeling the pain of inflation, especially when it comes to housing. U.S. News and World Report surveyed 2,000 adults who either had to move back in with their family or got a roommate or housemate because of the higher cost of living. They made that decision even though the majority reported they believe there is a stigma associated with moving back in with your parents. ...
BBC

Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain

Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC

Cost of living: The Scots struggling to support family overseas

Every month Wemimo Ogundiwin, who has lived in Glasgow for 17 years, sends money overseas to support her parents in Nigeria. "After my kids, my parents come first," says the nurse and mother of five. "If I don't provide for them, I feel they would lack and this is my...
BBC

Cost of living: Debt fears after Christmas on credit

"Deep down, you feel like a failure," Samuel Beames admits. After losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, he had crippling debts from loans and store cards. Samuel, 32, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, has received help from a charity to try to sort out his financial situation. But a debt advisor...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Ty D.

Lowe's Under Fire: Customers Claim They Are Owed Refunds For Faulty Products

Lowe's is facing criticism from customers who claim that they are owed refunds for faulty products. The home improvement retailer has previously been criticized for installation issues, with more than 340 complaints being filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office since 2016 and 223 consumers in Florida asking for the state's Attorney General to investigate issues with Lowe's since 2019.
FLORIDA STATE
Nick Davis

People are making an estimated $25 per hour nationally driving for DoorDash

DoorDash is a popular food delivery service that allows people to make money by delivering food to customers. The process is simple: DoorDash partners with local restaurants and allows individuals to sign up to be a "Dasher," someone who delivers the food. According to DoorDash, drivers nationally earn $25 per hours including 100% of tips. Many people have turned this into a full-time job.

