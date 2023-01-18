Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
IDOE grant
IDOE grant helping Salem students REACH new heights. Salem High School students have been benefiting from a REACH (Re-Imagining, Enrichment, Academics and Community Health) grant through the Indiana Department of Education. The grant allows students, with the help of staff, to tap into personal interests and interact with like-minded students...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper
In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
salemleader.com
WW homecoming tonight
One of these young ladies will be crowned 2023 Homecoming queen at West Washington. The festivities will be between the varsity and junior varsity games, tonight when the Senators take on the Mitchell Bluejackets. Homecoming candidates are pictured here. They are, front row, from left: Hadley Sprinkle, Karlee Bowling, Madeline Woosley, Riley Hall. Top Row Left: Emery Haub, Sarah Scott, Laney Cambron and Meredith Deaton.
wdrb.com
Future of Sellersburg Celebrates festival in jeopardy due to lack of volunteers
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, a small Indiana town may be saying goodbye to its annual hometown festival. Every August, thousands of people gather at Silver Creek Township Park in Sellersburg for the annual Sellersburg Celebrates festival. But the celebration could be coming to an end soon due to a lack of volunteers.
korncountry.com
Pet food distribution is Thursday at Columbus Airport
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) will be handing out pet food through their newly named Furry Friends Food Bank distribution on Thursday, January 19, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the parking lot at Columbus Municipal Airport, at 4770 Ray Boll Blvd., near Blackerby’s Hangar 5 restaurant.
wbiw.com
New tiny house community built for seniors in Shoals
SHOALS – A once neglected trailer park in Shoals has been turned into a new tiny home community for adults 55 and older. Four homes have been built by Tedrow Properties with plans to construct seven more, according to information from Southern Indiana Business Report. Bob Tedrow of Shoals...
salemleader.com
Charles B. “Charlie” Gater
Charles B. “Charlie” Gater, 84, originally of Salem, died on Jan. 18, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, surrounded by his family. Charlie was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Delaney Creek, just outside of Salem, to Oscar and Lucille (Hopkins) Gater. At an early...
wdrb.com
Third party hired to investigate carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CenterPoint Energy has hired a third party to investigate carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana over Christmas. State Rep. Rita Fleming confirmed that the utility company had hired Minnesota-based Standby Systems. CenterPoint did not answer specific questions from WDRB News about the ongoing investigation into possible...
wbiw.com
IU Health Paoli Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023
PAOLI – IU Health Paoli Hospital congratulates parents Joshua Carter and Nicolette Ater, on the birth of their child, Aurora Carter, on Monday, Jan. 9. Aurora weighs 7 pounds, 2 ounces, is 21.5 inches long, and is the first baby born at IU Health Paoli Hospital in 2023. The...
CenterPoint Energy calls in third-party group to investigate after recent carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana
CenterPoint Energy has called in Minneapolis-based Standby Systems to investigate following multiple carbon monoxide reports in Southern Indiana over Dec. 24 and Christmas Day.
Bloomington apartment fire leaves 40 people displaced
A four story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday on the 500 block of north Lincoln, displacing 40 residents
korncountry.com
Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your sheriff.”
Family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
(WEHT) - A family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death.
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana Revenue Collections Higher Than Anticipated
There is good economic news for Indiana. Revenue collections for December were higher than anticipated. The latest report from Indiana State Budget Agency shows General Fund revenues last month totaled $1 point 7 billion. The higher than predicted collections from individual income tax and interest revenues balanced out lower-than-expected collections from the state’s sales tax and corporate taxes. Every year, millions of Americans make a resolution to lose weight. A lot of those promises are made in January. So it’s not surprising that there has been a big increase in the number of fake weight loss ads this month. The Indiana Better Business Bureau warns us to be very careful when any product that promise quick, dramatic results including body wraps, supplements and skin patches. The Bureau also cautions about special herbs or what are advertised as “natural” products for quick weight loss. Some of the products have been recalled for containing ingredients with potentially dangerous effects.
wslmradio.com
Indiana’s Longest Trail To Pass Through Washington County
Monon South Trail to Cross Five Counties, Eight Communities in Southern Indiana. Gov. Eric J. Holcomb recently announced in his 2023 State of the State address that the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail spanning five counties in Southern Indiana.
witzamfm.com
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
salemleader.com
Salem Auto Parts & Paint, LLC Sale, Pork Luncheon
Salem Auto Parts & Paint, LLC is having a huge sale Jan. 20-28 at their store at 200 W. Market St., Salem. Some of the items on sale include all NAPA tools and equipment, NAPAGold filters, synthetic blend motor oil, antifreezew, wipers, gloves and much more. The Washington County Pork...
WLKY.com
Owners of New Albany restaurant help raise thousands of dollars for struggling businesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Months of construction have taken a toll on businesses in downtown New Albany. Cisa Kubley, the owner of Sew Fitting, says parking and access to the stores and restaurants along Main Street have been a major problem. Businesses’ profits are down as fewer customers are coming through their doors.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
