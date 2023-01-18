ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Reality Tea

Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays

Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
msn.com

Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.

The world's oldest living person, died Tuesday at 118 years old. Lucile Randon — a French nun known as Sister André — was living at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the Southern French city of Toulon at the time of her death. A spokesperson for the nursing home confirmed to French media she passed in her sleep at 2:00 a.m. local time, the New York Times reported.
msn.com

‘He Is Drinking Fine Spirits and Wines Like a Fish’: King Jong-un Reportedly in the Midst of a Booze-Filled Midlife Crisis, Frequently Cries After Drinking

Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of North Korea, is struggling with a midlife crisis and is drinking heavily, The Telegraph reported. According to The Telegraph (courtesy of The Drinks Business), Dr. Choi Jinwook, a Seoul, South Korea-based academic is claiming that Kim Jong-un, who turned 39 years old earlier this month, is drinking excessively and then crying.
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
The Guardian

Buccal fat removal is a new take on an old theme: a means to keep women in their place

It’s a rather mixed message. No sooner have we given birth to a new female beauty trend than we line up to make fun of those stupid enough to follow it. You may have heard of the new craze for buccal fat removal, where a surgeon cuts out a glob of your cheek to give you sharper cheekbones. Chrissy Teigen is the only celebrity known to have “admitted” to the procedure, but already there is widespread mockery of famous women hollow-cheeked enough to raise our suspicions. Yes, you heard me. Buccal fat removal is in. But also very much out.
In Style

Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure

My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.

