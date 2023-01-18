ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Egg prices soar nearly 60% as some retail locations see low supply

The cost of eggs stood out in Thursday's CPI report — rising 59.9% year-over-year and 11.1% month-over-month from November to December. This marked the largest monthly increase since April 2020 and the largest annual jump since September 1973, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage

Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions. Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.
Ocado says shoppers buying fewer items as costs rise

Shoppers using online grocer Ocado are buying fewer items as they struggle with the soaring cost of living. The retailer also said its customers were shopping less frequently as it reported a fall in revenues last year. Prices are rising at the fastest rate in around 40 years and outstripping...
Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Why are eggs so expensive?

Inflation 2023: Why are eggs so expensive? Why are eggs so expensive 2023? Is there an egg shortage? Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are brown eggs more expensive than white eggs? Why are white eggs cheaper than brown eggs? What’s the difference between brown eggs and white eggs?
