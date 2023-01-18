Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is Expected to Grow 3X, Generating USD ~1 BN by 2026F Owing to Rising of New Logistics Players, Saudi Vision 2030 and Investment in Transhipment Hub: Ken Research
The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.
L’Oréal’s Latest Innovation To Help Those With Limited Hand And Arm Mobility Apply Lipstick
L'Oréal debuted the innovation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 4.
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
Supply Chain Collaboration Key to Making Chip Industry More Sustainable: Takeaways From SEMICON Europa 2022
Coming in the wake of the COP27, the Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit at SEMICON Europa 2022 (Munich, 15-17 November) had a timely focus on the semiconductor industry’s contribution to meeting the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, in an...
Impel Receives $104M Investment From Silversmith Capital Partners
Impel, a Syracuse, NY-based creator of digital engagement software program for automotive producers, marketplaces and sellers, secured $104m in progress funding. The spherical was led by Silversmith Capital Companions, with participation from present investor Wavecrest Development Companions. Concurrent with their funding, Todd MacLean and Silversmith Vice President Ned Kingsley have joined Impel’s Board of Administrators.
EIPGRID and Intertrust Partner to Deliver Secure Virtual Power Plant Platform
SEOUL, South Korea & SAN FRANCISCO – Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management technology provider, and Korea’s EIPGRID, a leader in distributed energy resource management, today announced a partnership that will deliver a highly secure, efficient digital energy platform, which provides trusted distributed energy resource management (DERM) and virtual power plant (VPP) capabilities to energy companies and end users around the world. These technologies will be useful to help alleviate the worst energy crisis in decades.
Outrider brings in $73M for autonomous yard system
Outrider, a developer of autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, introduced that it raised $73 million in Sequence C financing, bringing the corporate’s whole funding raised to $191 million. The corporate plans to make use of the newest spherical of funding to broaden its proprietary autonomy and security expertise...
Voxel Innovations Achieves AS9100-D Certification
Voxel Innovations, an advanced manufacturing company specializing in pulsed electrochemical machining (PECM), has achieved AS9100-D certification, which includes ISO 9001:2015 compliance. This certification allows Voxel to continue its growth, utilizing PECM to produce high-quality parts for the aerospace, medical device, energy and defense industries. PECM is a non-thermal, non-contact material...
10 Hyperautomation Use Cases: Delivering Enhanced Business Productivity
Digital-native companies that undertake hyperautomation can use it to automate full end-to-end workflows quite than simply remoted discrete efforts. Hyperautomation has turned out to be the true tech hype, reducing throughout various industries and enterprise necessities. By leveraging hyperautomation, companies can course of quite a lot of paperwork, together with invoices, waybills, orders, receipts, pay slips, medical data, and prescriptions. Aside from these primary implementation and course of improvisations, hyperautomation may be the actual game-changers for extra complicated enterprise operations as nicely. Let’s examine how!
Avenu Acquires Interware Development Company
Avenu, a Centreville, VA-based supplier of income enhancement and administration options for state and native governments, acquired Interware Improvement Firm, an Amherst, NH-based supplier of cloud-based cost options for native governments. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Collectively, Avenu and Interware will present a premier...
L.I.N.K.| Crafting Company Culture in a 3PL World
Join the L.I.N.K. podcast as managing editor Alexis Mizell-Pleasant sits down with Frank Dreischarf, vice president of supply chain solutions at R2 Logistics, to discuss ways to incorporate a diverse and influential company culture into the industry and why it’s important. This is part of a 3-part series with R2 Logistics addressing company culture, improvement strategy during supply chain disruption and the benefits of LTL & TMS today.
Methanol Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled methanol production cost report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Methanol. Report Features Details. Product Name Methanol. Process Included. Methanol Production From Syn Gas. Methanol Production From Natural Gas. Segments Covered.
Rx Redefined Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Rx Redefined, an Oakland, CA-based tech-enabled supplier of medical provide companies for group practices, raised $8M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Crosscut Ventures Administration, with participation from Tusk Enterprise Companions, Silverton Companions, Pisgah Fund and Jeff Immelt. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
Pathalys Pharma Raises $150M in Secured Product Financing and Equity
Pathalys Pharma, a Raleigh, NC-based personal, late-stage biopharma firm, raised $150M in Secured Product financing and fairness funding. Abingworth led each financings and was joined by Carlyle and OrbiMed, together with Pathalys’ founding buyers Catalys Pacific and DaVita Enterprise Group. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
United Robotics Group acquires mobile robot developer Robotnik
United Robotics Group (URG) has acquired a majority stake in Robotnik Automation, a Valencia, Spain-based supplier of applied sciences in cell service robotics. Monetary particulars of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. Robotnik has a 20-year monitor report in creating cell robots and cell manipulators. The corporate has a presence in...
Hypori Secures $10.5M in Series B Funding
Hypori, a Reston, VA-based SaaS firm offering safe entry to information from the sting, raised an preliminary $10.5M in Collection B funding. The spherical, a part of a complete fundraising spherical with commitments to speculate as much as $18M, was led by Hale Capital Companions with participation from GreatPoint Ventures, and GEN David Petraeus. As a part of the financing, Martin M. Hale, Jr., Managing Associate at Hale Capital Companions, will be a part of the Hypori Board of Administrators.
