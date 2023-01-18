ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Yale Daily News

Yale Mock Trial Association talks diversity, club culture before spring season

An eventful, anticipated season awaits the Yale Mock Trial Association — a team that has consistently been ranked as among the top in the country. As the team starts preparing for the regional competitions necessary to qualify for the annual national competition in April, many factors beyond competition and conquest have been on the leadership’s mind, most notably diversity and club culture.
The Center Square

Washington farm internship program clears important legislative hurdle

(The Center Square) – A substitute bill expanding Washington state’s farm internship program passed through the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce. “This bill would open the program to all counties and make the program permanent…this year,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, primary sponsor of Senate Bill 5156, explained Monday at a public hearing before the committee. “That is what we’re asking for, to open it up to all. Because we found that many counties were wanting to participate and were ineligible to do so.” ...
WASHINGTON STATE
tedmag.com

DistributED: Recruiting Your Next Great Hire With Maddie Morse

This month, tED magazine is looking into your recruiting issues, as we continue to try to attract bright, new talent to our supply chain. On January 15, tED magazine’s digital-only edition is focusing entirely on best practices you can use to reach potential new associates. One of the best...

